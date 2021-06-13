These Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Concepts Will Make You Dream About Samsung’s Next Premium Smartphone

The community imagines the future Samsung Galaxy S22.

Despite the fact that it was not so long ago that Samsung introduced its new Galaxy S21 devices, the truth is that the world of technology is a non-stop.

There is still enough to know all the details of the future Samsung Galaxy S22 although there is no doubt that if there is an active community that is Samsung. So much so that today there are many renders, videos and images of how users would like the future Samsung terminal to be. Let’s take a look at them.

The community imagines the future Samsung Galaxy S22 and it is spectacular

The LetsGoDigital medium has imagined what the future Samsung Galaxy S22 could look like and honestly, we loved it.

As we can see, it is a terminal with quite elegant lines (similar to its predecessors), very premium and large, although this time the Galaxy S22 would be compatible with the S-Pen, something similar to the Samsung Galaxy Note.

As for the screen we would see that the terminal takes advantage of the entire front so we would not have a notch, or a hole in the screen, but the selfie camera would be below the screen. In our opinion, the best solution.

But where there were surprises this year would be in the photographic section of the mobile device. This time Samsung would have teamed up with Olympus since rumors suggest that it would have a camera of up to 200 megapixels.

For those who do not know, Olympus is one of the most important brands in the camera market, so the collaboration between both companies can give us many surprises from now on.

Samsung has established itself as the most important mobile phone company of the moment. Not only its high-end terminals have conquered users and experts, but also its mid / low range with the Galaxy A sweep sales.

In short, if 2021 is being a really good year for Samsung, 2022 could be even better and it is more than possible that the future Galaxy S22 is one of the big culprits.

Related topics: Phones, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join

Follow us on Facebook Explica.co.com Follow