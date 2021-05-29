These roads are the ones with the highest number of speeding violations | Motor

The latest campaign by the General Directorate of Traffic shows that conventional single-lane roads accumulate the highest number of speeding.

The data are from the speed control and surveillance campaign, carried out by the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) between May 10 and 16, in which the agents have established 2,121 speed control points and controlled 530,595 vehicles. They show that the drivers reported on these roads circulate an average of 119 km / h, which means that they go 29 km / h above the generic limit allowed.

Almost 28,000 drivers reported for speeding in one week

Of the total number of vehicles controlled during those seven days, 27,687 drivers were circulating at a speed higher than the allowed speed and 42% of them (11,650) were notified of the complaint at the time, when they were stopped and informed by the traffic agents. 5.8% of controlled vehicles on conventional roads have been denounced for speeding, as well as 4.7% of those traveling on high-capacity roads (highway and motorway). In addition, eight of the reported drivers incurred a crime against road safety and they were brought to justice for exceeding the speed allowed on the road by more than 80 km / h, as stated in the Penal Code.

Due to the high percentage of accidents that occur on conventional roads, Traffic has tightened controls with both static and dynamic radars. 63.4% of the infractions have been detected on these roads and crossings.

This campaign has been developed in one week, in which the new speed limit of 30 km / h has come into force on the streets with a single lane per direction of traffic. In those with two or more lanes, the speed remains the same, 50 km / h.

This article was published in Autobild by Noelia López.