These researchers directly use the human body to send electricity to wearables

One of the biggest disadvantages provided by wearables today it is the autonomy they have. Many of them have to be loaded every night or every week depending on the functionalities they offer. But what if they didn’t require a battery? What if the human body itself provided them with energy? It is what an investigation now proposes and it is not the first to propose an alternative.

A group of researchers from the National University of Singapore has recently presented their interesting work. A work in which they relate the feeding electronic devices through the human body. Wearable electronic devices that are normally attached to the body, such as smart watches, motion and sleep monitors or medical devices to monitor the health of the patient.

The technology that the team has developed allows a single device, such as a mobile phone, power other portable devices on the user’s body using their body as a medium for the transmission of energy. In a way, the current user’s body as a power cable, or rather as a charging base.

To demonstrate its feasibility, the researchers have developed two devices: one emitter and one receiver. The emitting device sends energy from one place on the body making contact with the skin to another place on the body that also makes contact with the skin. Therefore, only a battery-powered electronic product that is in contact with the skin would be needed to power other battery-free wearables.

In the experiment, the researchers achieved that with a single fully charged energy source, power up to ten different wearables for ten hours.

Why carry wearables with your body

The advantages of something like that? Essentially thave fewer devices to charge all the time. By just charging, for example, a phone with enough battery, we could power the smart watch, wireless headphones and some other wearable that we carry on the body.

Additionally, it means not having to put batteries in wearables and therefore power save a lot of volume. After all, batteries are the largest and bulkiest components in wearable electronic devices. We could, for example, see patches with electrocardiogram systems or stickers that monitor the user’s sleep without wearing anything uncomfortable all night.

The next step now is achieve miniaturization of the sending and receiving device. Likewise, demonstrate its cost viability and the implementation that could be done in wearable devices on the market.

Via | EurekAlert!