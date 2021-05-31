these researchers are cleaning Michelangelo’s marble statues with bacteria

The statues of Michelangelo are, without a doubt, one of the most important treasures that we conserve from the Renaissance. However, marble gets dirty and stained, so it requires special maintenance and restoration work. Well, in Italy they have been testing a most peculiar alternative: spread bacteria on marble to let them take care of everything.

As the New York Times details, a team of scientists and restorers have been secretly testing this technique in the Medici Chapel in Florence. The team has used bacteria that feed on glue, oil and phosphates to get rid of some of the stubborn stains on the statues. The result, apparently, has been very good.

Let the bacteria eat it

If you have had the opportunity to visit the Medici Chapel in Florence, you will surely remember the Aurora and Twilight sculptures found at the feet of Lorenzo II de Medici. Despite the different restorations and cleanings (more or less fortuitous) that the tomb has received, this work by Michelangelo it had very deep stains and even deformations. The reason? A somewhat irregular burial.

Specifically, the burial of Alexander de Medici, who was assassinated by his cousin Lorenzo de Medici on January 6, 1537. His body was wrapped in a carpet and thrown into the sarcophagus of his (non-biological) father Lorenzo II de Medici. It was not gutted, that is, their viscera were not removed. Years passed, the corpse decomposed and leaked through Michelangelo’s marble, causing the stains we mentioned earlier.

How has this dirt been cleaned? Using a bacteria called Serratia ficaria SH7 (which comes from soils contaminated by heavy materials from a mine in Sardinia). In the words of Monica Bietti, former director of the Museum of the Medici Chapels, “SH7 ate Alessandro.”

However, the first time this technique was used was in the tomb of Giuliano di Lorenzo, Duke of Nemours, which was also sculpted by Michelangelo. This grave is similar to that of his brother Lorenzo, but the two figures at the bottom are allegories of Day (man) and Night (woman).

The team used Pseudomonas stutzeri CONC11 (a bacteria isolated from tannery waste) for the statue’s hair and Rhodococcus sp. ZCONT (coming from diesel contaminated floors) to clean the ears. For the night face (the female figure) they used xanthan gum microgel packets, which is a derivative of the Xanthomonas campestris.

The result, apparently, it has been very good. The tomb of Lorenzo II de ‘Medici now stands free of Alessandro’s remains. The researchers plan to officially present the results of the project in June.

Via | New York Times

Image | Rufus46 licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0