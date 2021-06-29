These realistic renders of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will not leave you indifferent

They create a concept of the Samsung Galaxy S22 that collects the most interesting rumors.

In the absence of more than half a year for the new generation of flagships of Samsung, it does not hurt to encourage the wait (and the summer) with some renderings of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra the sea of ​​imaginatives.

As usual in these cases, it has been the Dutch medium LetsGoDigital who has published in collaboration with a product designer known as Technizo Concept on YouTube, a curious proposal for what will be, supposedly, the most advanced Galaxy S of 2022. We already warned you that there are as many designs as you like, so … you either love it or hate it.

A Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with S Pen and an eye-catching camera module

Based on the different information and rumors circulating about the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Technizo Concept has created a realistic looking device that does not leave you indifferent.

Thus, it is striking, above all, the Super AMOLED Infinity-O panel that the designer has placed, devoid of edges in all its frontal. It also proposes a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with rounded corners and, attention, no camera under the screen, something that some Korean media already noted a few weeks ago.

Another interesting aspect of these renders is the appearance in them of the S Pen. Regardless of what happens with the Samsung Galaxy Note, Samsung has already put the compatibility of the S Pen with the Galaxy S21 on the table, so it seems logical to think that this feature will be available from the factory on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, even if it does not include space to save it.

As can be seen in the video-render, what is most striking about this fanciful design of the successor to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is your camera module. This is composed of a gigantic Olympus sensor (remember that there are rumors of an agreement between both manufacturers) 200 megapixel resolution.

This enormous lens would be accompanied, always according to this concept, an ultrawide camera, a telephoto lens, a periscope camera and a laser focus system. This set results in a provision the less curious, as striking or more than the recently seen in the Huawei P50.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra after a month of use: the best of Samsung in years

Finally, the concept ventures into a dark color palette (black, silver, navy blue, bottle green and maroon) and, as already happened in the Samsung Galaxy S21, we noticed the absence of the headphone jack.

