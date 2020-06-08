© Provided by Agencia .

New York, Jun 7 . .- Now without the Damocles sword of the curfew, thousands of New Yorkers went out this Sunday and for the eleventh consecutive day to protest against racism and, in the multiple marches that toured the neighborhoods of the Big Apple, the protesters were clear about the main target of their criticism: the police.

“How do you spell racist? NYPD (New York Police acronym),” “These racist cops have to go,” “Hands up, don’t shoot,” “I can’t breathe.” There are many slogans that protesters, in multiracial but mostly young white floods, chanted along the avenues and squares of Manhattan or Brooklyn, protesting the racially tinged death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis ( Minnesota).

They not only remembered Floyd, but also other cases of police brutality against the black population, such as those of Briona Taylor or Eric Garner, the latter New Yorker and died in a disproportionate arrest in 2014 whose scandal still resonates in New York.

The protesters do not forget them, including the filmmaker Spike Lee, who could be seen participating in a march in Brooklyn on his blue and orange bicycle, the colors of his beloved New York Knicks basketball.

The city that never sleeps – as it was at least known before the coronavirus pandemic – also never rests when it sets out to protest something. And it is that, after the massive demonstration in Times Square this afternoon, a new flood of people gathered in Union Square in the early afternoon to go up Sixth Avenue to near the mayor’s residence, known as the Gracie Mansion. .

Thousands of protesters gathered in Union Square wanting to make their voices heard. There were two white doctors from the Montefiore hospital, Liam and Ethan, who in their green and white sanitary uniforms carried two banners that said: “White robes for black lives” and “Racism is a public health problem.”

It is an example of the high commitment of American whites these days, which has not only been noticed on the streets, but also on social networks.

New Yorkers are great experts at creating their banners, usually made from the cartons in the boxes with which Amazon delivers their online purchases.

Two other young college girls with skateboards carried their own motto: “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.” In front of them, two women dressed in sportswear displayed their slogans: “Racism is a pandemic” and “White supremacism is the true pandemic.”

There was also a Latin accent thanks to a red background banner carried by a girl: “Latinx For #BlackLivesMatter (Latinos with Black Lives Matter).”

But really those who shouted the most during the demonstration in Manhattan were young blacks, the great victims of police brutality in New York and in so many cities and towns in the United States.

Many of them, passing in front of a group of police officers, addressed the officers waving their banners and chanting slogans such as “If there is no justice, there is no peace”, “I cannot breathe” (Floyd’s last words before he died ) or “Black lives matter”.

The NYPD is in the spotlight today more than ever. It is not going to be dismantled like the one in Minneapolis, but its performance is in question and the City Council has already decided to take funds away from it to finance youth services and to remove from the agents the responsibility of controlling street commerce.

In a few days we will have to see the reaction of the body, with a powerful union and a deep-rooted tradition of corporatism and loyalties.

.