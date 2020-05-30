With the outbreak of the coronavirus, many people are already at home doing home office, a technique that is new to many. So next we are going to talk about different Amazon tools, which can be of help.

Taking advantage of the fact that the Hot Sale is not over yet, you will find many items with discounts of 20, 30, up to 40 percent. Also, spending months without interest.

5 products on Amazon to make home office:

· To work in comfort you can use a Bewinner laptop stand, it is adjustable for multiple angles, it is ergonomic and it has a folding lift to adjust to your liking.

Plus it features adjustable ventilation features an air vented cavity design that reduces overheating on your laptop / notebook

The desk can be placed at a height that you want, either on the bed or the armchair, it can also be used as a food tray.

· Many people turn to music to remove distractions, if you are one of those who cannot work listening to Eminem, Lady Gaga or The Rolling Stones because you are more distracted, then you can turn to instrumental music as this will help create an environment passive but perfect for working.

For this the headphones of JVC are a good option since they have 38 percent. They connect via bluetooth and last up to 5 continuous hours

Image taken from us.jvc.com

· A similar option is the Sony, SRS-XB21 / RC portable wireless bluetooth speaker this is designed with extra bass, linear lights, rust, dust and water resistant.

· From the Epson brand, the multifunctional ecotank L3150 has 28 percent, a color ink tank for Home and Wi-Fi Direct connection.

Image taken by epson.com.mx

· Although working at home is quieter than going to the office, it does not completely reduce stress. This is why below we will give you some stretching techniques so that you reduce this tension and become more proactive.

This is why Amazon offers a brand-name wireless massage pillow. Homedics, this offers shiatsu massage with 47 percent.

Image homedics.mx

