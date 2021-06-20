These products are going to triumph on Amazon Prime Day 2021: you should watch them very closely | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Prime Day is only hours away with thousands of discounted products and impressive discounts, especially in electronics and computers. Amazon Prime Day is celebrated June 21 and 22, and while we count the hours left to review all the offers, we think you should consider these products.

We have chosen ten products that we believe will be the best sellers or the most desired, and although we do not know how much discount, final price or even if there will be stock for everyone, what is clear is that they are the most successful.

Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

On many occasions you can get an idea of ​​which products will be the most popular by reviewing those from previous years, but also the products that we have seen special attention in sales in recent months, or those that despite being highly desired have been without go down.

It is not a certain science, but these products may be cheaper on Prime Day and you should have them open the minute the sales start. Remember that to access them you will have to have a Prime account. It will only take a few minutes to open one and you will have 30-day free trial.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

This device is used to play streaming content directly on your television or monitor. It has applications such as Netflix, HBO or Spotify, in addition to 4K resolution.

It is one of the most popular streaming players and is a product of Amazon, therefore it is understandable to think that it will drop in price during Prime Day. East Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K It is a good product to consider if you want to install it on your TV and have access to streaming applications, such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney +, YouTube and many more.

The official price is 59.99 euros, although we will have to wait a while to see how much it drops.

iPhone 12

The new iPhone 12 Pro has 2 12-megapixel cameras, 6.1-inch Ceramic Shield Super Retina XDR display, 5G connection and the new A14 Bionic processor.

We have been seeing offers for several weeks the popular iPhone 12 on Amazon. The sales are usually not more than 40 euros, but right now the 64 GB model has a 110 euros discount.

This iPhone is the most popular model, in blue and with 64 GB of storage, which for some reason is always the one that receives the most discount.

In this complete analysis of the iPhone 12 you can check all its specifications as well as the review and opinion of the specialized editors of ComputerHoy.

iPhone 12 mini

This is Apple’s most powerful and compact mobile. With a 5.4-inch screen, in capacities of 64, 128 and 256 GB and with two 12-megapixel wide-angle cameras.

iPhone 12 mini is also one of the mobiles that have been falling in price for several weeks. Although it is not the most popular of the next generation iPhone models, that can make the offer even bigger to increase your sales.

In essence, it is the same mobile phone as the iPhone 12, but with a 5.4-inch screen which makes it more comfortable to hold with one hand.

Right now it only costs 746 euros in its 64 GB version in black.

Little X3 Pro

This is the new mid-high-end mobile from POCO, a brand associated with Xiaomi and that once again squeezes the price of one of its devices to the maximum.

POCO X3 Pro is one of POCO’s surprise phones whose value for money is almost unmatched. This mobile offers too much for too little.

This mobile has a 6.67-inch screen, a powerful Snapdragon 860 processor that works phenomenally, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage to fill it with photos and videos that you can take with its 48 megapixel camera.

The best thing is that it has been costing 299 euros for a long time, so if you want it it is very possible that during Prime Day you will have it cheaper.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

With 3GB of RAM and Mediatek Helio G85 as a processor, this Xiaomi mobile has almost everything to succeed, including fast battery charging at 18W of power.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is still one of Xiaomi’s best sellers despite the fact that it was launched more than a year ago. It is not for less, this mobile has an official price of less than 200 euros, but it has been costing about 130 euros for a long time.

This mobile has a MediaTek Helio G85 processor that performs very well, 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The screen is 6.53 inches and has a 64 megapixel main camera. With a good 5,020mAh battery it is a perfect mobile for anyone, even as a first mobile.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

This is one of Samsung’s flagships right now, with a spectacular AMOLED screen and a camera set on par with few competitors.

We are sure that Samsung will reduce many of its mobiles during Prime Day, and although the Galaxy S20 will be one of the graced with almost total security, we want to highlight this Samsung Galaxy Note 20 with 256GB.

It is expected that this summer we will not have a new Note 30, so it may be the perfect time to buy it during Prime Day, not only because the price may be lower, but also because it is a very powerful mobile that has years to spare. the best of you.

Right now it costs 749 euros on Amazon, but it could go much lower. Do not forget to review this first contact with the Galaxy Note 20 and its S-Pen.

OnePlus Nord 5G

This OnePlus mobile comes to revolutionize the mid-range. It has practically everything, in addition to an affordable price, even fast charging at 30W.

Possibly one of the best phones that OnePlus has launched in a long time and it is one of its intermediate range. OnePlus Nord 5G It is a very competent smartphone that is getting cheaper and cheaper, right now less than 375 euros.

As we verified in the analysis, this mobile is more than capable with its 6.44-inch 90 Hz AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 765G 5G processor and in this version 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

It complies as a first-line mobile, for those who use it the most in social networks, internet, calls and even in games.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

This Microsoft tablet PC comes with Windows 10 as the operating system and a next-generation Core i5. It also has SSD storage and a 12.3-inch Full HD screen.

With this Microsoft Surface Pro 7 We will err on the side of caution, but it is a laptop and tablet that is always lowered at large events such as Black Friday or Cyber ​​Monday.

This Microsoft laptop features a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD with Windows 10 pre-installed and ready to go. In addition, its price remains at less than 900 euros.

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 6 is the latest version of Apple’s smart watch. It comes with a blood oxygen monitor, a new processor based on the A13 of the iPhone 11 and new colors.

Apple’s most desired smartwatch has been changing price every few days on Amazon for a long time, which leads us to believe that it will also be one of the products on sale during Prime Day.

East 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 In blue it is one of the most popular and costs 416 euros at the moment, so even if the discount is minimal, it will be much cheaper than buying it at Apple.

We also hope that the 44mm version will go down, which now costs 444 euros, also that at least the black and red version will go down, because they are the most common in price variations.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro

Latest generation smartwatch with 1.39 “OLED screen, two weeks of battery life, GPS, GLONASS, heart rate sensor and blood oxygen measurement.

It has been for many months one of the best options to choose in terms of smartwatch for Android users. Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is a refined smartwatch with excellent design and specifications.

It has a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen, 2-week battery, GPS, heart rate and blood oxygen level sensor, it also has monitoring of more than 100 sports to make your life more active.

The best thing is that it is very discounted on Amazon, only 185 euros of the 300 euros it usually costs, but Huawei could bet on a stronger discount for this Prime Day.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.