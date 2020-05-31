If you are looking for a great performance to enjoy demanding games, you have the opportunity to take two really powerful mobiles for less than 250 euros. It’s been a while since they hit the market, but they have a lot to say.

In the following lines we will tell you everything you need to know about the Xiaomi Black Shark and the Pocophone F1, two mythical smartphones that house the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 845.

LITTLE F1

The LITTLE F2 Pro It just went on sale, but its predecessor may be a good buy below 250 euros. The Chinese terminal arrives with a screen of 6.18 inches, IPS technology and Full HD + resolution.

Inside, all the power of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, not badly accompanied by 6 GB of RAM. This POCO F1, incorporates a double camera in its rear, led by a 12 megapixels and f / 1.9. On the front, a sensor 20 megapixels and focal 2.0. Its battery, on the other hand, reaches 4,000 mAh, with Quick Charge 3.0 fast charge.

Pocophone F1

Dimensions: 75.2 x 155.5 x 8.8 mm. 182 grams of weight.

6.18-inch IPS LCD screen protected with Gorilla Glass. It occupies 82% of the front.



FullHD + resolution and density (2,246 x 1,080 pixels) with 18: 9 aspect ratio

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 64-bit octa-core (8x Qualcomm Kryo at 2.8 GHz) and 10 nm

GPUAdreno 630

RAM6 / 8GB LPDDR4X

Operating system MIUI 9.5 based on Android 8.0 Oreo

Storage 64/128/256 GB

CamerasRear: Dual lens with 12.2 megapixel, 1.4 µm wide-angle Sony IMX363 main sensor with f / 1.9 aperture; Secondary (telephoto) sensor Samsung S5K5E8 5 megapixel, 1.12 µm with f / 2.0 aperture Frontal: 20 megapixel 0.9 µm sensor with f / 2.0 aperture

Video 1.080p@30 FPS and 4K @ 30 FPS. Slow Motion at 1,080p@120 FPS and 720p @ 240 FPS

4,000 mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0

Others Rear fingerprint reader, USB-C, Notification LEDs, Ultrasonic proximity sensor

Connectivity 4G / LTE, NFC, WiFi 4 × 4 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and Dual-SIM

BandsFDD LTE B1, B2, B3, B4, B5, B7, B8, B12, B13, B17, B18, B19, B20, B25, B26, B27, B28, B29, B30

TDD LTE: B34, B38, B39, B40, B41

WCDMA: B1, B2, B3, B4, B5, B6, B8, B9, B19

CDMA: BC0, BC1, BC10, EVDO, BC0, BC1, BC10

GSM: B2, B3, B5, B8

Colors Black, blue, kevlar finish, red

Black shark

The first member of the Black Shark family arrived in the spring of 2018 with a 6-inch IPS screen and Full HD + resolution. Its body, with different LED lights, is still one of the most recognizable of the panorama. If you decide on this Black Shark, nobody will have a smartphone like yours.

As we have said, your brain is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, which are accompanied by versions of 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM. This Black Shark also has a double rear camera and a 4,000 mAh battery.

Black shark

Dimensions 161.6 x 75.4 x 9.25 mm

Weight 190 g

Screen 5.99 inches, IPS, FHD + resolution



Pixel Density403ppi

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, Adreno 630

RAM6 or 8GB LPDDR4X-1866 dual channel

Operating system MIUI 9, Android 8.1 Oreo

Storage 64 or 128 GB UFS 2.1, not expandable via microSD cards

Cameras Dual 12 + 20 megapixel rear camera, f / 1.7 aperture, autofocus and LED flash. 20 megapixel front camera with f / 2.0 aperture

Battery 4,000 mAh

Others USB Type C, fingerprint reader, option to incorporate the joy, JOY UI

