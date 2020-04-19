President Jair Bolsonaro caused agglomeration when he made an impromptu speech to a crowd in Brasília, this Sunday afternoon, 19. Bolsonaro addressed hundreds of protesters who were gathering in front of the Army Headquarters, in the Pilot Plan of the Federal Capital, asking for military intervention and the closing of the National Congress.

“We have a new Brazil ahead of us. Patriots have to believe and do their part to put Brazil in the spotlight it deserves. And put an end to this rascal. It is the people in power. To guarantee our democracy and what is most sacred in us, that is our freedom. These politicians have to understand that they are submissive to the will of the Brazilian people “, said the president in his speech.

Bolsonaro has been accumulating wear and tear with Congress and governors across the country due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus. As soon as he arrived at the site, about 200 Army soldiers made a cordon. The president then climbed into a truck and spoke.

“I am here because I believe in you, you are here because you believe in Brazil. We will not negotiate anything,” he said, as the crowd called for the closure of the National Congress, the return of the AI-5 and the Armed Forces on the streets.

AI-5 was the toughest Institutional Act instituted by the military repression in the lead years, on December 13, 1968, when it revoked fundamental rights and delegated to the President of the Republic the right to revoke mandates of parliamentarians, to intervene in municipalities and states. It also suspended any constitutional guarantees, such as the right to habeas corpus, and installed censorship in the media. After the measure, the repression of the military regime intensified.

Bolsonaro had to interrupt his speeches three times because he coughed a lot. He remained close to the protesters for about 15 minutes, and greeted some supporters, contrary to social distancing guidelines advocated by the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO). Most supporters did not wear protective masks.

Distancing

Before speaking to the protesters, the president again defended the easing of social distance. “Continuing with the general closure is not difficult to know what awaits us,” wrote the president in his personal Twitter account.

Bolsonaro posted on Twitter the headline of this Sunday’s edition of state, who reported that 91 million Brazilians – equivalent to 58% of the country’s adult population – failed to pay at least one of the bills for March consumption this month. As a comparison, in the previous month, before the impacts of the quarantine, there were 59 million (37%) with overdue accounts – there was, therefore, a jump of 54% in the period.

Bolsonaro also had lunch this Sunday at the home of his son and federal deputy, Eduardo Bolsonaro. From there, the president went to the Army Headquarters, in the Plano Piloto de Brasília, where a crowd was waiting for him.

