These photos raised suspicions of pregnancy

The rumors took hold when they were caught very close to her apartment in New York, she with a suspicious belly. Later, the magazine OKAY! obtained a statement from friends of the actress, who stated that Jennifer and Cooke they were looking for their first baby.

“They have been telling their friends that they are trying to get pregnant as soon as possible,” the source told the aforementioned media.

Jennifer Lawrence. (Grosby Group.)

Although so far there is nothing but speculation, this week a series of photographs of Jen on the set of the film ‘Red, White and Water’ was released. In the new photos you can see the actress with baggy clothes and a profile that could be pregnant.

Nearby sources assured that it was Emma Stone who would have inspired Jennifer to seek to become a mother after seeing her completely happy with her baby.

“Jen sees how happy she is Emma with her little girl and it has made her want a baby even more ”, he assured.