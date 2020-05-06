During the last years we have used the term on many occasions flagship killer, maybe too many. However, companies that a while ago were references in this of the “matagigantes”, such as OnePlus and Xiaomi, have gradually increased the price of their smartphones. We are already in your catalog with mobile phones of 1,000 euros, such as the OnePlus 8 Pro and the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro.

Every day it is a little more difficult to talk about price-adjusted terminals with high-end features, but we continue to find very interesting options. Revisiting some of the best flagships that have been on the market for a few months can be a good idea, also leaving aside the “Pro” versions. These are the authentic flagship killers of 2020.

realme X50 Pro

The realme terminal, which we analyzed a few weeks ago, has a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel with Full HD + resolution. Your brain is the most powerful processor of the moment, the Snapdragon 865 from Qualcomm. You have no problem moving the most demanding applications with maximum fluidity.

In addition, you can find it together with versions of 6 GB, 8 GB and 12 GB of RAM. On its back, a total of 4 cameras led by a 64 megapixel sensor. The realme X50 Pro also features a 4,200 mAh battery and a 65W fast charge.

Screen: 6.44-inch Super AMOLED, Full HD + resolution and 409 PPP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

RAM: 6 GB, 8 GB and 12 GB

Cameras: Quad 64 + 8 + 12 + 2 Megapixel Rear Camera | 32 megapixel front camera

Drums: 4,200 mAh

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G

East Xiaomi Mi 10 5G it also passed through our hands just a few days ago. Made of glass, it comes with a screen 6.67-inch Super AMOLED, Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate.

Under its chassis, again, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. You will have the possibility to choose between versions of 8 GB and 12 GB of RAM. On his back, a 108 megapixel sensor which are accompanied by a wide angle, a macro sensor and a camera for the portrait effect. The Xiaomi terminal also incorporates a 4,780 mAh battery.

Screen: 6.67-inch Super AMOLED, Full HD + resolution and 386 PPP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

RAM: 8GB and 12GB

Cameras: Quad 108 + 13 + 2 + 2 Megapixel Rear Camera | 20 megapixel front camera

Drums: 4,780 mAh

RedMagic 5G

This RedMagic comes with a characteristic design with LEDs and even a fan on its side. Its screen, with AMOLED technology, reaches 6.65 inches along with Full HD + resolution and an impressive 144 Hz refresh rate. In addition, it incorporates a dual front speaker which enhances the gaming experience.

As we pointed out in his analysis, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 allows you to move the most powerful games to their maximum settings. You can choose versions with up to 16 GB of RAM, more than enough for any task you can imagine. The RedMagic 5G also incorporates a triple rear camera and a battery of 4,500 mAh which gives it a very good autonomy.

Screen: 6.65-inch AMOLED, Full HD + resolution and 388 DPI

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

RAM: 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB

Cameras: triple rear camera 64 + 8 + 2 megapixels | 8 megapixel front camera

Drums: 4,500 mAh

OnePlus 7T Pro

Although it has been on the market for a few months, this OnePlus 7T Pro It is one of the best purchases you can make. It comes with a glass design, a pop-up camera and a screen 6.67-inch diagonal AMOLED and 90Hz refresh rate that occupies its entire front.

Inside, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, an improved version of the processor that many high-end incorporated during the past 2019. You can choose between versions of 8 GB and 12 GB of RAM. The OnePlus terminal also has a triple rear camera and a battery of 4,085 mAh.

Screen: 6.67-inch AMOLED, QHD + resolution and 516 PPP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+

RAM: 8GB and 12GB

Cameras: triple rear camera 48 + 8 + 16 megapixels | 16 megapixel front camera

Drums: 4,085 mAh

LG G8X

The Korean device, which we reviewed not too long ago, features a 6.4-inch OLED panel. It comes with a peculiarity, you can adjust a cover that will add a second screen of the same size. Its utility? If I tell you the truth, I don’t know.

Its processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, a chip that is still one of the most powerful. You will find it in a single version of 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. On its back, a double camera led by a 12 megapixel sensor. This LG G8X also houses a 4,000 mAh battery, with 21W fast charge.

Screen: 6.4-inch OLED, Full HD + resolution and 403 PPP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

RAM: 6 GB

Cameras: dual 12 + 13 megapixel rear camera | 32 megapixel front camera

Drums: 4,000 mAh

iPhone SE 2020

The latest Apple launch has come to revolutionize the market with a price below 500 euros. Its body is identical to that of the iPhone 8, it has a 4.7-inch IPS screen, HD + resolution and frameworks that can push many users back.

It will not lack power, incorporates the same A13 Bionic from the iPhone 11 Pro, along with 3 GB of RAM. On his back, a single 12 megapixel sensor, on the front, a 7 megapixel camera. We do not forget its battery, something fair and that stays in the 1,821 mAh.

Screen: 4.7-inch IPS, HD + resolution and 326 DPI

Processor: Apple A13 Bionic

RAM: 3GB

Cameras: 12 megapixel rear camera | 7 megapixel front camera

Drums: 1,821 mAh

Which one would we choose?

If I had to keep one of these devices, I would choose the OnePlus 7T Pro. Its 90 Hz AMOLED panel is one of the best we’ve seen, and I prefer its all screen design to any other smartphone with notch or hole. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ is more than enough for any task you may ask and above all, OxygenOS provides a differential experience.

