These rare and limited edition phones have never left Asian borders.

The truth is that the catalog of Android phones is incredible. Hundreds of devices of all designs, colors, sizes and prices. From the most expensive Samsung like the Galaxy S20 Ultra to the humblest Motorola, like the Moto E6 Play.

Now, in addition to the normal models that we all know and anyone can buy in a store, brands often design limited edition models. They are devices that are manufactured in few units and that serve to commemorate an event, to advertise a different brand or simply because companies want to attract attention. A clear example are OnePlus and McLaren.

However, there are limited edition models that can only be obtained in certain regions. Scarce phones and with a lot of collecting value that are simply a wonder to behold. For example, all these devices that Phone Arena shows us and that unfortunately, they never left Asian borders.

Sony Xperia SO-04E Hatsune Miku Limited Edition

Behind this long name, there is a collaboration between Sony and Miku Hatsune, a virtual Japanese pop star who is quite a phenomenon in the Japanese country, since despite not existing, her concerts fill entire stadiums. ** They were only made about 32,000 units ** making it practically impossible to get today.

Sharp SH-M02-EVA20

Evangelion is one of the most popular anime series in the world and as such you had to have your own smartphone. The series that can be seen on Netflix today, served as the basis for this Sharp device that came to commemorate Evangelion’s 20th anniversary.

Interestingly a few days ago OPPO released its own limited edition based on Evangelion. 10,000 units of the OPPO Reno Ace2, congratulations to whoever could get some, because honestly it’s spectacular.

Samsung Galaxy A80 Blackpink

But not only the Japanese know how to make limited editions. On this occasion we moved to South Korea, a country known among other things, for their musical groups that drive young people from half the world crazy. Call me old man but I do not know the protagonists of this mobile although a simple Google search has made me see that they are not unknown.

Samsung has dedicated a Galaxy A80 to Blackpink, a fairly successful South Korean pop group. In addition to having music, sounds and animations from the music group, its colors are pink and black. And is that Samsung and K-Pop are old acquaintances, as demonstrated by the Galaxy S20 BTS edition.

Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus KFC Edition

And we end up with the craziest mobile on the list. To commemorate that the popular KFC fast food franchise had been in China for 30 years, Huawei partnered with this franchise to launch a phone. 5,000 units of a totally red device with the face of the Lord of KFC on the back. The perfect mobile for chicken lovers.

Indeed, there are all kinds of limited edition mobiles and it seems that there is no limit. Anime, music groups and even fast food chains. What will be next? It will have to be seen but it surely does not disappoint.

Follow all the Android news on our official Telegram channel, we are more than 50,000 members!

Follow Andro4all