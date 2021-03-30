These Netflix series are the perfect alternative to The Spy

If you like powerful thrillers and dramas, don’t waste any more time browsing and read our recommendations.

The drama covers a multitude of proposals, whether you want to interfere in the work of a President of the USA, that you are wanting to see how far the tentacles of the INC or, as is the case that it does not occupy with The spy, As the espionage It can be extremely interesting to watch for hours, we even have recommendations exclusively focused on this exciting world.

In the following paragraphs we are going to show you the 8 best series, available on Netflix Spain, that will shake your world, keep you glued to the sofa with their stories full of adrenalin and that they will show you what the true condition of the human being.

Series similar to El Espía, the best alternatives

Know the secrets of American politics, in works such as House of Cards, the migration terror, in Living Undocumented, or the blackmail that must endure Luis Tosar in Midas favorites.

NevenkaDisplacedMidas FavoritesThe PoliticianHouse of CardsThe FamilyTraitorsLiving Undocumented

Nevenka

The story of Nevenka Fernandez, the first woman to win a sexual harassment lawsuit in our country, it is reflected in three intense episodes, narrated by the protagonist herself, where we will see how the mayor of Ponferrada becomes exposed to public light, with a shattered mind, both by the mistreatment and by the repercussion of the case.

Year: 2021 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 3 Average duration: 40 minutes

Displaced

The immigration detention center will be the nerve center of this migratory drama, where the lives of a runaway woman, a refugee, a state official and a father in distress will converge. The staging and rawness of its realization put in value the commitment of this series, created, among others, by the spectacular Cate blanchett.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Chapters: 6Average duration: 55 minutes

Midas favorites

The cast of this miniseries, headed by the always impeccable Luis Tosar, is at the height of a production that knows how to handle the thriller and the drama pure and where we will have the opportunity to witness the threats from a strange group, who call themselves Midas Favorites, and who will blackmail to an important Spanish editor, threatening kill innocent victims if your conditions are not met.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Chapters: 6Average duration: 60 minutes

The Politician

The story of rich kids and its unbridled ambitions fit like a glove in this comedy, light drama one might say, where a student preparing to be student president will try by all means succeed in high school where appearances are everything. Of course, his family and those around him will not make things easy for him.

Year: 2019Seasons: 2Chapters: 15Average duration: 40 minutes

House of Cards

Declared as one of the most important political thrillers of television history, this series addresses the promotion to the White House of a ruthless politician of Washington, which will stop at nothing and before anyone. The section Kevin Spacey and the incredible Robin wright, whose leading role in the series finale is one of the best things that have happened on the television scene in recent years, give us scandalous interpretations.

Year: 2013 Seasons: 6 Episodes: 73 Average duration: 50 minutes

The Family

We move on to the genre of documentary film, in this case also focused on a story with political overtones in the United States, in a series that will lead us to meet a Christian conservative group, which seems to have a great influence on the political landscape of the country’s capital. Concealment of sex scandals, the influence peddling and even the approach to foreign politicians seems to be the daily bread for this peculiar family.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Chapters: 5Average duration: 50 minutes

Traitors

Finished the Second World War, a young english decides to help a American spy to discover where a possible russian spy, which has managed to infiltrate the British government. However, the meddling in politics of Feef, the girl’s name, and her risky tactics They will put the mission in jeopardy, with the relationship between the spy and the young woman at a point of no return.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Chapters: 6Average duration: 45 minutes

Living Undocumented

The drama of illegal migration in the United States is explained in this documentary, which consists of six chapters, and that will show us the reality of eight families without papers. The deportations, the permissions extraordinary, the granting of asylum and other procedures will be simple witnesses of how the human being’s struggle to escape to a better place is sometimes a terrible tragedy.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Chapters: 6Average duration: 40 minutes

