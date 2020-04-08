The state of alarm is causing difficulties on many levels, almost all of them caused by the quarantine that keeps most of the people in their homes, being able to leave only for what is essential and permitted. Hence some are emerging neighborhood collaboration projectsThey try to get a few volunteers to help those who need it most.

In Spain, in fact, we already have two proposals in the form of a mobile application, going one step beyond hashtags or groups for social networks. Dedicated apps like FrenaLaCurva or TeAyudo, two very similar projects in terms of design and options that configure small neighborhood networks, so that each can lend a hand in these difficult times.

FrenaLaCurva opened the way (Ushahidi)

FrenaLaCurva arrived at the end of March. The application is not a private initiative as such but it is a international project adapted by the Government of Aragon, and that it can be included in the trail of official apps created by and to alleviate the effects of the coronavirus, although from a different point of view than infection detection and control apps.

Similar to the operation of other neighborhood networks such as the one raised by Facebook with NextDoor, but with a very different objective, FrenaLaCurva allows to see in a map four different types of needs: Own Need in red, Need with Intermediation in orange, Offer in green and Public Service Available in blue.

An alarm system with needs to be covered promoted by the Government of Aragon

With these active alarms, any user can register both to indicate that they have certain needs and to offer to help out to others. In addition, within each of the needs that we can register we have subdivisions to be more specific. As needs related to hygiene, with psychological help or simply people who need some kind of accompaniment.

Since it is a local help app, FrenaLaCurva tells us where each of the needs is with the distance in kilometers, so that we know whether or not we can lend a hand, and also we can filter to show us only the closest. FrenaLaCurva is available both in web version and in app for iOS and Android, the latter in its international version but valid for our country. We leave you the links just below.

FrenaLaCurva (Ushahidi app)

TeAyudo has followed

TeAyudo is the last neighborhood collaboration project that emerged during this quarantine. It is, again, a kind of local bulletin board where we can register specific needs, or attend to those that have already been published our neighbors in case we can satisfy them. Among the needs we can find from neighbors who need to take their animals for a walk and cannot do it, even to make purchases in pharmacies and others.

Since we are dealing with a mobile app, TeAyudo tells us quite accurately how long are we from the person in need at the time of lending a hand. As indicated on its website, the objective of TeAyudo is to “facilitate local collaboration and create closer communities. Respecting your privacy and avoiding competition with existing channels.”

TeAyudo opens threads with needs and turns them into private conversations when the ideal volunteer appears, all anonymously

The operation is quite simple. You just have to access the application, specify whether we want help (a thread is opened with our request) or help others (the list of open threads is accessed). No need to provide the phone number or name, we access the thread that we want to help and then the thread closes, turning into a private conversation. As soon as the help thread is complete, it is erased and disappears forever.

TeAyudo contributes valuable information when it comes to lending a hand to others because of the restrictions that many have in their homes. It indicates, for example, that you can go out to buy food and basic necessities, to attend and care for the elderly, dependents and people with disabilities, or in situations of major cause.

“A TeAyudo volunteer will be able to take advantage of any of these exceptions in Article 6 to be able to help. Therefore, no special permission is necessary. In addition, they will have the possibility to show the task in the APP of I help you, demonstrating the nature of it and the intended recipient. “

Do I help you