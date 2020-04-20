         These NASA websites collect hundreds of free resources for children (and adults) to go out into space from home

The coronavirus is hitting all the countries of the world, and in that sense, the different organizations try to give different answers to help the citizens of their country to make their stay at home boring. Thus, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) now has a website called ‘NASA at Home’ from which travel to space from the living room of our house.

The web has an impressive amount of resources with which to entertain ourselves, from very varied electronic books to virtual tours of the NASA facilities on our planet to do flight simulations. Many of the messages that NASA has released for us to stay home are focused on children, but there are materials for everyone.

NASA at Home and NASA Space Place

Among all that NASA has shared, there are podcasts, videos such as the one dedicated to Hubble and virtual tours, most of which are in English, something that is becoming less and less of a problem for more children. Even so, for all those who want to be able to start space exploration in Spanish, NASA has also launched Space Place, dedicated only to children.

At #NASAenCasa we have activities for everyone! We have created a coloring book on exoplanets with Spanish text, based on real science from NASA.

Print 🖨, color 🖍🎨and show us your creations with #ColoreaConNASA!

Download it: https://t.co/n5rznu55pn pic.twitter.com/XTJyB1q0xF – NASA in Spanish (@NASA_es) April 8, 2020

In NASA Space Pace everything is more focused on activities, with coloring books, crafts such as templates, pinwheels of the Galaxy, etc. We will also find answers and basic explanations of questions like “why is the sky blue?” that any boy or girl can understand.

Space Place is perfectly divided into sections so we can quickly find what we are looking for. At the top we find ‘The Earth’, ‘The Sun’, ‘The Solar System’, ‘The Universe’, ‘Technology’ and ‘Educators’. In the center we will find the most outstanding that NASA offers, and at the bottom ‘Games’, ‘Crafts’, ‘Activities’, ‘Video’, ‘Glossary’ and ‘Mystery’. Who doesn’t learn for free (as long as they have an Internet connection and devices) is because they don’t want to. And NASA has wanted to reinforce that idea.

