these mobiles are now at their best price of the year

Take a new smartphone and don’t pay too much, there are real offers.

You read well, El Corte Inglés celebrates the Day without VAT on its website. From this moment until the next Sunday at 10 in the morning you can enjoy a wide variety of offers on all kinds of products.

Phones, televisions, headphones, electric scooters … We will take a look at all of them, but this time we bring you a selection with some of the most interesting smartphones. Which one do you keep?

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite: Xiaomi’s smartphone arrives with a 6.55-inch AMOLED panel and Full HD + resolution. Your brain is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, a solvent processor that will move demanding applications without too much trouble. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite also has 3 rear cameras and a 4,250 mAh battery. For less than 350 euros it is a real success.

POCO X3 Pro + Mi True Wireless EarBuds 2: this POCO X3 Pro raises the bar with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, a powerful chip that you can demand the most from. Arrives with a 6.67-inch 120Hz IPS panel, 4 rear cameras and a battery that reaches 5,160 mAh. The Chinese device also features FM radio, NFC connectivity, and a headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G: Samsung’s smartphone arrives with a 6.5-inch IPS screen and HD + resolution. You will have no problem enjoying a smooth experience thanks to the Helio P35, one of the chips manufactured by MediaTek. East Samsung Galaxy A12 also incorporates 4 cameras and a battery of 5,000 mAh. We do not forget the headphone jack, nor the NFC connectivity and the FM Radio.

Do not forget to take a look at other offers …

Charging …

Related topics: Mobiles, Offers

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Join our Telegram channel @ andro4all Join