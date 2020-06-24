Grupo Modelo will participate in the Mesa Segura protocol through its brand Stella Artois

As part of the activation, the company promised to give away sanitation kits to any restaurant joining the project.

In total, it is expected to donate around a thousand aid packages to locals in Mexico who commit to the initiative.

Within Mexico, the process of reopening activities has been difficult. The federal traffic light system puts stress on all industries, stemming from the uncertainty of whether they will be able to resume operations or have to wait another week. At the same time, companies that are already on the streets, must try to ensure that their activities ensure the health of employees and consumers. The challenge is even worse for a restaurant, by its nature.

However, a group of industry specialists has just unveiled a new program that should help give all businesses certainty. In a statement, Grupo Modelo announced its alliance with CANIRAC, AMR and DICARES to present a reopening protocol for any restaurant in Mexico. The idea is to provide a list of actions businesses should take to ensure the health protection of their entire community.

Among the measures that a restaurant must follow to become certified, it is necessary to carry out a thorough sanitation work before reopening. Besides, it must guarantee the supply of washing and disinfection supplies, as well as the constant obligatory cleaning of surfaces and articles within the reach of employees, customers or suppliers. Personal hygiene must also be reinforced in kitchen facilities. More protocol details are available on the website.

Cleaning: Priority for any restaurant

Along with the food industry, other sectors of the economy are reinforcing how to return to activities amid the pandemic. With restaurant-like tasks, Starbucks branches in Mexico are already changing how future visits will work. In Hilton’s case, she teamed up with Lysol to thoroughly disinfect her rooms. And in tourism, the creation of a sanitary security seal is being considered in several brands.

The existence of this type of protocol is essential, especially for the food industry. A restaurant, at least in the old normal, had endless risk factors for the spread of disease. With the pandemic active, ensuring the integrity of consumers is a priority for any brand that wants to continue operating. In this sense, it is also very important to establish common standards for all players.

If there is no precise guide (and preferably a certification process), a restaurant could follow the measures it deems most convenient for its reopening. And, unfortunately, they would not always be adequate to ensure the welfare of the public. More importantly, it will also be a factor in restoring audience confidence. Many people are afraid to return to the streets due to the possibility of contagion. You need to give her the certainty that she will be safe.

Sanitation challenges that the market will face in the future

Of course, a restaurant should not only be concerned with the existence of a sanitation protocol. There are other challenges that future economic reopening is posing. For McDonald’s-style chains, the possibility of restructuring is not off the table. Unfortunately, there are companies that have not been able to avoid closing their stores after waiting. And in general, people are not so excited to return to these establishments to consume.

To this must be added the very challenge of sanitation that the entire market, beyond a restaurant, must face. According to Foley, the legal mandates themselves are challenging in themselves, as reopening without abiding by them can lead to significant penalties from the authorities. According to Eco-Business, in some regions access to clean water is a great barrier to overcome. And Occupational Safety, there are also cultural challenges in the workplace.

