These laptops are still on sale after Prime Day, but also with an expiration date

Powerful MSI and ASUS models drop hundreds of euros on Amazon in the Prime Day hangover.

Prime Day ended yesterday, but in Amazon We continue to find very interesting discounts that help us to better pass the hangover of offers. In this article we want to talk to you about 3 advanced laptops still on sale after Prime Day from MSI and ASUS brands. If you need a good laptop to study, work or play, pay attention to its main features.

They are devices with high-quality displays, full-power processors, and advanced graphics cards. There is no lack of wide autonomy and, with the Amazon offers, they enjoy the best price on the market. Of course, the discounts will disappear in 4 days. If you want to know instantly this and many other offers, you can subscribe to our channel Chollos de Explica.co in Telegram.

One of the best models that we find right now on sale on Amazon is the MSI GF75 Thin, with a 17.3-inch screen, Full HD resolution and an incredible 144Hz refresh rate. Power is handled by the Intel Core i7 -10750H processor, with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage. If what you are interested in is knowing which graphics card it mounts, it is an Nvidia RTX3060 Max-Q of 6 GB GDDR6.

This laptop also has a RGB keyboard fully customizable and hi-res audio with a sample rate of up to 192 KHz / 24 bits. Its original price is 1,499 euros, but now you can buy it on Amazon for only 1,198.99 euros, a great discount of 300 euros.

Another good laptop that you can buy, also focused on gaming, is the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14. Its screen is 14 inches size, resolution Full HD and 120 Hz refresh rate to ensure a great fluidity in animations. ASUS bets on a AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS processor for the power, with 16GB of RAM, 1TB of internal storage, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GDDR6 graphics card.

This model is also interesting for its virtual 5.1.2 channel surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology, a very complete keyboard and fingerprint scanner on the power button and a Long duration battery. The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 is priced at 1,399.90 euros, but it goes down to 999.99 euros even within the frame, an irrefutable opportunity to save 400 euros on your purchase.

MSI has another powerful discounted computer, this MSI Modern 14, with 14-inch Full HD display and refresh rate of 60 Hz. Its processor is the Intel Core I7-10510U, with 16 GB of RAM, 1 TB of storage and 2 GB GeForce MX350 GDDR5 graphics card. The laptop weighs just 1.3 kilograms, has a backlit keyboard, two USB ports, one HDMI, and an SD card reader.

The MSI Modern 14 has an original price of 1,299 euros, but it plummets to 869.99 euros on Amazon after Prime Day. Remember, the offer ends in 4 days.

