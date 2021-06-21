these Kindle devices have discounts and freebies

One of Amazon’s e-books may be your best companion this summer.

One of the most anticipated dates for internet shopping lovers is here. The Amazon Prime Day will take place between the days 21 and 22 of this month, all those who are Prime users they will be able to enjoy an immense variety of discounts.

However, you don’t have to wait, some offers have already reached Amazon. Your Kindle devices drop in price so that reading the best works wherever you go is even cheaper. We tell you its main characteristics. By the way, if you don’t want to miss out on other interesting offers, it’s best to join our bargain channel.

Kindle 2020

It is one of the latest designs from Amazon and arrives with a 6 inch screen. It is comfortable, you will have no problem holding it for hours while you read. In addition, to make your experience the best possible, you will have the possibility of adjust the light your panel emits. In any case, it has been designed not to harm your eyes. During Prime Day you have it at 69.99 euros 89.99 euros.

Kindle Paperwhite

We are talking about a thin and light device, so it will be no problem to hold it with one hand. You can adjust the brightness whenever you need to to find the optimal experience. Reaching the 6 inches and a density of 300 pixels per inch. It has been manufactured so as not to emit any type of reflection and to show the text with great clarity. What’s more, arrives with water resistanceThanks to its IPX8 certification, you will not be in any danger. It can be yours for just 94.99 euros 129.99 euros.

Kindle Oasis

It comes with a display of 7-inch and ergonomic button-down design, it is very different from the rest of Kindle devices. It has been designed so that you can hold it simply and for longer. It is also protected with IPX8 certification, which will make it resistant to splashes, so you will not have to worry if you take it to the beach or the pool. Get 3 free months of Kindle Unlimited when purchasing this device.

Don’t miss a single Prime Day 2021 deal

From the first moment to the last, you will be able to follow the best prices of the Amazon Prime Day 2021 with us. If you want to be aware of everything, stop by our offers section and don’t stop joining our Bargain Channel on Telegram.

