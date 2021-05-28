These Japanese scientists just beat the record for the deepest hole drilled in the ocean: 8,023 meters

Off the coast of Japan, in the Pacific Ocean, a Japanese research vessel has broken a peculiar record. On May 14, the ship Kaimei set the record for the deepest ocean hole drilled by man. Nothing more and nothing less than 8,023 meters for scientific reasons.

Actually, two records have been set scientists aboard the Kaimei ship. The first of them is about the deepest oceanic hole as indicated, the second of them is a consequence of the first: the largest and deepest sample that has been extracted.

To accomplish such feats the ship was equipped with a giant elongated piston drill 40 meters long and 12 meters wide. The drill plunged into the water and upon reaching the sea floor began drilling. Two hours and forty minutes later the drill had reached a depth of 8,023 meters with a speed of 1.1 meters per second.

The previous record corresponds to Glomar Challenger, which some five decades ago drilled 7,034 meters in the Mariana Trench in the Pacific Ocean. This new drilling thus establishes a new record that surpasses the previous one with approximately one kilometer of depth.

Exploring the interior of the Earth

What did the drill do when it peaked? Take samples, samples about 37 meters long. This has set the second scientific record for the “deepest sample from the submarine level”. The sample was taken from 8,060 meters deep below sea level.

Why all this? Beyond setting new records, the drilling has been done for scientific purposes. The samples obtained will now be analyzed by researchers and geologists to better understand the earth’s crust.

Specifically, samples have been obtained from here to understand the origin and causes of a huge earthquake that occurred in the area years ago. It is the Tōhoku earthquake, which had a magnitude of 9.1 and caused the tsunami that ended up causing the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Returning to the topic of holes, this is not actually the deepest man made. Such a designation corresponds to Russia’s Kola Superdeep Borehole. Made by the Soviet Union, this hole on the Kola Peninsula reached 12,200 meters deep in 1970.

Via | Interesting Engineering