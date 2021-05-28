These images show the real design of the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 | Technology

Samsung’s new headphones have gone through the certification process and that has allowed their design to permeate into detail.

The leaks are constant and do not discriminate by product category, the data of tablets, smartphones, computers and headphones in development end up coming to light at some point. A few days ago we knew the possible design of the new Apple Beats Studio Buds and we commented that they would look a lot like the Samsung Galaxy Buds.

Today the design with which the successors of these headphones would arrive has been revealed and, the truth is that the changes are minimal. First, This leak is thanks to the fact that this gadget has passed through the FCC for its certification and someone has been able to take photographs of them from different angles to show them to the public.

The minimal changes we are talking about are like this because the design that has been shown is much more reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro than the first generation Galaxy Buds. Headphone package is more rounded, does not have the triangular surface with rounded corners of the previous generation. The encapsulation would be between the Galaxy Buds Pro and the Galaxy Buds Live.

The exterior would be bright in its entirety, it would not have two areas with different textures and therefore possibly a magnet for footprints. They maintain the use of the pad to accommodate the pinna. An image has also been leaked that would be a schematic of the box in which the headphones would be stored. This box would have an almost cylindrical design to be square with rounded corners.

At the moment these are the only data of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, there is no launch date although the logical thing would be that they arrive accompanying the new terminals that the Korean company is preparing. We may see them in the presentation of the folding terminals: Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3.