The price of smartphones, both Android and iOS, has only gone up in recent years, but also its quality. If we are looking for a powerful device with a large specification sheet, it is not necessary to choose one of the most recent releases. Looking back may be a good idea.

Looking for a high-end smartphone whose price has dropped in recent months? We present you two very different smartphones, but each one on its plot is a very good purchase at the moment. I mean the Huawei P30 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S10e, terminals that came onto the market during the spring of last 2019. These are the reasons why I think they are a smart option.

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei’s device was one of the greats last year. It has a 6.47-inch OLED screen with curved edges, next to a drop-shaped notch. It is a pretty nice terminal, especially for the degraded finishes of its back.

Your brain is the Kirin 980 manufactured by the Asian company, which arrives with 8 GB of RAM. It offers us three storage versions, 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB, all expandable with nanoSD cards. Overall, a good set that has no problem performing under demanding applications.

On the back of this P30 Pro, a total of 4 cameras led by a 40 megapixel sensor. As we noted in their analysis, they do a very good job in virtually all conditions. In addition, Huawei’s night mode is one of the benchmarks.

Autonomy is another of its positive points, not so much because of the screen hours, but also because of its fast charge. The Chinese terminal has a 4,200 mAh battery with which you can rest easy and that it is capable of reaching 70% in just 30 minutes.

Huawei P30 Pro, technical sheet

Specifications

Dimensions 158 x 73 x 8.4 mm. 192 grams of weight

6.47-inch LED screen

Pixel Density Full HD + (2340 x 1080 pixels)

Processor Kirin 980

RAM8 GB

Operating system Android 9 Pie under EMUI 9.1

Storage 128/256/512 GB expandable with nanoSD

CamerasRear: Quadruple 40 MP f / 1.6 with OIS + 20 MP f / 2.2 + 8 MP f / 3.4 wide angle hybrid zoom “periscope” up to 10X + ToF sensor. ISO up to 409600

Frontal: 32 MP f / 2.0

4,200 mAh battery with fast charge (40W) and wireless charging

Others Face recognition, on-screen fingerprint reader, IP68 protection, Dolby Atmos, USB 3.1 type C, on-screen call speaker, Intelligent Digital Car Key

Colors Black, white, blue and red

Samsung Galaxy S10e

The smallest of the Galaxy S10 enjoys a very compact size, with a 5.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution. Unlike its older siblings, it is flat, but it also has a hole for a front camera.

He Exynos 9820 is its processor, a powerful chip made by Samsung. As we pointed out in their analysis, you won’t have to worry about performance, nor about multitasking. You will have the possibility to choose between versions of 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM, 64 GB or 128 GB of storage.

The Korean device has a double camera consisting of 12 and 16 megapixel sensors. In the hole of its front, a 10 megapixel and focal 1.9 camera. You can take good pictures, especially in optimal light conditions, but the Galaxy S10e It doesn’t hurt either when the sun goes down. Perhaps you accuse lack of detail with the front camera, but the same happens in Samsung terminals of higher price. Nor is it something dramatic.

Your battery, on the other hand, reaches 3,100 mAh, with fast charge, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. The Samsung terminal also has IP68 certification which will protect you from splashes and a fingerprint reader on its side.

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Specifications

Dimensions 142.2 x 69.9 x 7.9 mm, weight 150 grams

Display 5.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED without curve, 19: 9 aspect ratio, HDR +

Resolution and density Full HD +. 19: 9



ProcessorExynos 9820

RAM6 / 8 GB

One Pie UI based on Android Pie 9.0

Storage 64 or 128 GB expandable by microSD cards up to 512 GB

CamerasRear Dual 12 MP f / 1.5 with Dual Pixel OIS + 16 MP f / 2.2 ultrawide.

Frontal 10 MP f / 1.9

3.100mAh battery with fast charge, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging (Wireless PowerShare)

Others Side fingerprint reader, 2D face unlock, AR Emojis, Super Slow Mo, camera with scene optimizer, AKG headphones, AKG speakers, Dolby Atmos, IP68 protection

So which one is the best?

The two terminals are still a very good option today. Nevertheless, If I had to choose I would choose the Huawei P30 Pro. It is a tremendously complete smartphone, which does not fail at all. It is beautiful, it has a very good screen, a performance at the height of the best and some cameras that can satisfy any type of user.

