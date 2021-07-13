These headphones with Sony’s best active noise cancellation are now discounted at 137 euros at Media Markt | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Sony’s latest generation of active noise canceling headphones are now available at an incredible discount of $ 137 and free shipping on the Media Markt.

There is not much discussion possible, everyone who tries them is always impressed with the sound quality and active noise cancellation of the Sony WH-1000XM4. These Sony headphones, now in their fourth generation, have become an icon.

Sony’s active noise cancellation has now become one of the best in the world and with these Sony WH-1000XM4 right now you can save a lot of money.

The normal price is 380 euros, but for a short time you can take them for only 242.40 euros in black.

Sony’s most advanced active noise-canceling headphones let you isolate yourself from external noise with variable control. With Bluetooth and a battery of up to 30 hours to never stop.

This is 137 euros discount, not bad for one of the best noise-canceling headphones of the moment.

They are also available in ivory for 242.40 euros in Media Markt, although for now the blue version does not have the same discount.

To give you an idea of ​​the good offer that is on Amazon they still cost 303 euros with free shipping. And in Media Markt they also offer you totally free shipping to your home or pick it up for free in one of the physical stores that the company has and if they have stock you can pick it up in just 30 minutes.

The best active noise cancellation so nobody bothers you

Sony headphones have a design that allows you to close your ears so that no sound enters, but also uses microphones to create a wave counter to outside noise to cancel it out. In this way, active noise cancellation allows you to concentrate on what you do.

It also has a transparency mode that allows you to hear outside noise while playing music. It even activates the microphones when you speak to another person to hear the conversation.

The autonomy of these Sony WH-1000XM4 is quite good, up to 30 hours of use on a single charge and also with fast charging: 10 minutes will give you 5 hours of use.

These are the best sports headphones that you can buy in different price ranges, on sale and that also have free shipping.

If you are looking for an alternative to these headphones, Sony has only the Bose 700 on sale on Amazon for only 239 euros.

But the reality is that right now these Sony WH-1000XM4 have few rivals, especially in the price range that they have right now of only 242 euros.

Remember that Media Markt shipping is totally free and you also have the possibility of picking them up at one of their stores at no cost.

If you like to save on video games or know when the PS5 is in stock, on our Telegram channel you can stay informed in real time.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.