These glass frogs dance to attract the attention of females in a noisy habitat

The glass frogs They are native to the rainforests of Ecuador and Colombia. They are special because they are found almost exclusively in rocks in the environment of waterfalls, where water runs and slippery surfaces offer some protection against predators. its gray-green color and semitransparent skin make them almost impossible to detect. As a result, little is known about their mating and breeding behavior.

The researcher at the University of California in the USA, Rebecca Brunner, has discovered that the glass frog Sachatamia apricot can be added to the list of species that make use of visual cues in response to environments laden with noise. It is the first time that a member of the glass frog family (Centrolenidae) has been observed using visual communication in this way.

“Other species of frogs around the world use visual signals, in addition to high-pitched calls, to communicate in really noisy environments,” Brunner notes. “The interesting thing is that these species are not closely related to each other, which means that these behaviors probably evolved independently in response to similar environments, a concept called convergent evolution,” he continues.

Head and leg movement

Brunner, who studies bioacoustics in different ecological environments, he was working in a stream in the Ecuadorian jungle recording the call of these amphibians when he observed for the first time this behavior of visual signage. As soon as she saw the frog repeatedly lift its front and rear legs, the researcher scrambled up a slippery rock wall and balanced on one foot to get the behavior videotaped.

This is a truly exhilarating discovery because it is a perfect example of how the soundscape of an environment can influence the species that live there.

“After months of searching I found a male making a call. Before our publication, there was no official record of the call of this species, and basic information like that is really important for its conservation, ”explains Brunner. “Seeing these gestures, I knew I was seeing something even more special,” he adds.

While filming, the frog continued to move the hands, the feet and the head. He also observed another male glass frog from a few meters away performing the same movements.

“This is a really exciting discovery because it is a perfect example of how the soundscape of an environment can influence the species that live there. We discovered that Sachatamia atrial appendage has an extremely high-pitched call, which helps it communicate above the pitch of waterfall noise. And then discovering that he also shakes his hands and feet to increase his chances of being noticed, is a behavior that I have always liked to read in textbooks, so it is beyond exciting to be able to share another amazing example with the world , concludes the expert.

Reference:

