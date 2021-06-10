These giant, inflatable Michelin sails promise up to 20% fuel savings on cargo ships

We are not used to seeing cargo ships with sailsApart from a few projects, cargo ships generally work by combustion. Michelin wants to change that, not with tires, but with gigantic inflatable sails to place on the huge cargo ships.

The project is called Wing Sail Mobility (WISAMO) and is being developed by Michelin R&D in conjunction with two Swiss inventors. It is not a system intended to replace engines of cargo ships, but to complement them. To complement them with a clean and free energy source such as wind power.

The candle (or candles, depending on which ones are placed) unfolds and collapses automatically thanks to an air compressor and a telescopic mast. The creators of the project highlight the fact that it is an automated process, since the navigators of cargo ships do not necessarily have experience in sailing with sailing ships.

The sail or set of sails is intended to reduce the fuel consumption of the boat. Exerting opposition to the wind allows the boat to move forward more easily and gain extra momentum. Its creators say it helps reduce the total fuel consumption of ships between 10% and 20%.

The design of the sail system allows them to be easily deployed on cargo ships. Because of how it is conceived, it does not require new boats to place it, but rather can be attached to existing boats. Likewise, it will be easily included in new boat designs if desired.

The future of cargo ships

For now, Michelin has built a 100-square-meter prototype wing. They will test it “in the real world” with a sailboat shortly and on a merchant cargo ship in 2022. The idea is that from there mass production begins and is commercially available.

Be that as it may, this It is not the only future that awaits cargo ships. Looking ahead to the next few years and with the aim of making them more ecological, there are electrical alternatives under development. Also crazier ideas of using gigantic airships. Others like the United States Air Force do not focus so much on ecology.

Via | Interesting Engineering

More information | Michelin