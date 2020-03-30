Gustavo Cerati once said in a song that “Taking beauty out of this chaos is virtue”, and so are a lot of artists around the world in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, looking for creative ways to take advantage of this situation. Everyday we see that many musicians are playing through livestreams to interact with their fans but there was a couple of geniuses who decided to modify some famous covers of classic records to make people aware of the importance of keeping our distance at this time.

This is all the work of a Los Angeles collective called Activist, which is made up of two visual artists, Paco Conde and Roberto Fernández. Given the complex situation that we are going through, they had an ingenious idea, to intervene on the covers of our favorite albums and thus show that being away is not so difficult if we follow the example of musicians and bands that we admire or respect. Very far from the creative who came up with photoshope and get into classic tapas just for fun, jiar jiar.

According to Bored Panda, these geniuses describe their work as “extraordinary ideas for extraordinary times,” which is well suited to this situation. The name of this collection is 6 Feet Under and on it we can see album covers like the last album recorded by the Beatles, Abbey Road, the iconic Combat Rock from The Clash, The Joshua Tree from U2, Rumors from Fleetwood Mac and some other artists like KISS, AC / DC, The Ramones, Queen, N.W.A., even Destiny’s Child and more. There is for each and every one of the tastes.

But hey, stop talking. Now we are going with what interests you, Here we leave the album covers that make up the collection of these geniuses and visionaries of the quarantine rules: