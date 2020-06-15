Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

One of the most important features of Xbox Series X is Smart Delivery. This is a function that will allow you to enjoy the same copy of a game on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X and track your progress between platforms. The big question is, what are the games that will be supported? Here we tell you which ones are confirmed so far.

Since Microsoft announced the arrival of Smart Delivery to Xbox Series X, several games have been confirmed for this option. Some of them are titles already available in the current generation like Gears 5 or Destiny 2; However, we can also expect releases like Halo Infinite and Scarlet Nexus to take advantage of it.

Here is the list of games that are compatible with the Xbox Series X and Xbox One Smart Delivery system:

Halo Infinite

Cyberpunk 2077

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Destiny 2

DiRT 5

Scarlet Nexus

Chorus

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

The Ascent

Call of the sea

Gears 5

Second Extinction

Metal: Hellslinger

It is important to note that this list will be updated as time passes and more games are announced for the Smart Delivery program. In other words: the mentioned ones are not all the games that will have this option.

Xbox Series X will be released in late 2020. You can learn more about this next-gen console by clicking here.