With these incredible exercises you can end the flaccidity that exists in your crotch, you just have to be consistent and very patient

April 10, 20206: 32 p.m.

There is an area in our body, which is one of those that accumulates the greatest amount of fat, and we are talking about the crotch and our abdomen, which also often cause great insecurity in women.

Now we will introduce you to several exercises, so that once you start showing off a toned body.

Exercises for the crotch and abdomen

Crossed strides

It is an exercise specifically aimed at strengthening the buttocks, however it helps you exercise the legs including the crotch, likewise you can start with a series of 4 with 20 repetitions, twice a week.

Hip bridge

It is another exercise that will help you tone your glutes and crotch muscles, we recommend that you do it 3 per week with a series of 5 with 30 repetitions.

Lateral stride

This exercise will help you exercise the quadriceps, glutes and the inner and outer faces of the thighs, you can start with a series of 3 and 15 repetitions, twice a week.

Blast Sumo Squat

The explosive sumo squats They are excellent for toning the inner part of the thighs, you only have to apply it three times a week with a series of 6 for 15 repetitions; remember that you can increase the series according to your resistance.

