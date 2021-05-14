These European ‘royals’ don’t have a crown, but they reign on Instagram

Lady Kitty Spencer and Olympia from Greece. (Photo: GETTY)

They will never sit on the throne of a European royal house, but they do not need it to accumulate thousands of followers and be prescribers of style. These European royals dress trends before anyone else, collaborate with brands and share their lives with their audience, just like a regular influencer.

In his case, it is clear that family fortunes and being born into historic royal houses have put fame within reach.

Kitty spencer

Kitty Spencer at Meghan and Harry’s wedding. (Photo: GARETH FULLER via AFP via Getty Images)

It is probably the best known on the list. She is the niece of Diana of Wales, since she is the eldest daughter of her brother Charles Spencer and took a large part of the prominence at the wedding of her cousin Harry and Meghan Markle.

A regular in fashion magazines, Spencer is the face of Dolce & Gabbana, a firm for which she has walked on several occasions and has also been an ambassador for the Bulgari jewelry house. The aristocrat, who grew up in South Africa, has trained in psychology, politics and literature, and spent a year in Florence to study Art History.

Parading for Dolce & Gabbana in 2018 (Photo: Venturelli via Getty Images)

Spencer has more than 500,000 followers on Instagram where she documents all the saraos she attends, including the Venice Film Festival. The young woman, 30, has once again monopolized the pages of the British tabloids for her commitment to the millionaire businessman Michael Lewis, 62. Her little sisters, the twins Eliza and Amelia Spencer, have already starred in her first cover and promise to dispute the role of her older sister.

Olympia from Greece

Travel to dream destinations, exclusive parties, luxury clothing and huge mansions. Greece’s Olympia Instagram is the best example of a jet setter, which is why it has more than 220,000 followers. This princess without a tiara is the daughter of Pablo de Grecia, first cousin of Felipe VI and in his day heir to the Greek throne, and Marie …

