These elections are a full page pass from the City Government of the City of New York

These Primary elections were undoubtedly a ‘mega poll’ for New York City, but not because of the number of voters who participated, but because they represent a complete page turn in the municipal government. Virtually all local positions were decided on the ballot: Mayor, Comptroller, Ombudsman, Presidents of the five boroughs, the Manhattan District Attorney, three-quarters of the City Council members.

And even though the mayoral race received the most attention, as he is the person who will govern the destinies of the Big Apple and who will be in charge of leading the recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic, other campaigns were also very close, such as those of the candidates for Comptroller and county presidents.

Corey Johnson, who is the current Speaker of the City Council and who until this Tuesday led the polls to become the next Comptroller and replace Scott Stringer, who in turn was running for Mayor, voted early in the LGBT Center in Manhattan, which is in the Chelsea neighborhood that he represents as a councilor.

Johnson, who to achieve victory would make history as the first LGBTQ person to win an office that represents the entire city as a whole, recalled after voting that these elections are key because they precisely renew all municipal positions. “The Mayor is the position in which everyone is concentrated, but there is another large part of the municipal government that is on the ballot today”.

Another who could make history with his triumph, because he would become the first Hispanic to be president of the borough of Brooklyn, would be the councilman of Dominican origin Antonio Reynoso, who is competing to replace Eric Adams in that position, and who in turn was also competing to be Mayor.

“I didn’t grow up with a lot; we lived in Section 8, received food stamps, and we had a lot of work to do. My life’s mission is to make sure my kids and all Brooklyn kids don’t have to go through work like we do. Today my mom and dad voted for me, my kids, and a Brooklyn for all of us. I love you! ”Reynoso said on his Twitter account.

North of the city, in the Bronx, the also candidate Fernando Cabrera, who is one of the Hispanics competing to maintain the Latin flavor in Salsa County replacing Rubén Díaz Jr. in the presidency, he was outside the building where the courts operate, greeting voters and said he had heard that some voters had problems with the scanners at the voting center located on PS 33.

For the position of Ombudsman, the engineer Theo Chino and former radio host Anthony Herbert competed against Jumaane Williams, who currently occupies that position and seeks reelection. And according to the polls on this position, Williams is expected to win easily and maintain his position.

And like the mayoral race, in most of the municipal positions that were chosen this Tuesday the preferential voting system was also used, for which it was not expected that official results would be known this same day.

On the contest that could be known who won is in the Manhattan District Attorney, since that system was not being used there. That is the only prosecutor’s office in the five counties that was choosing its top boss in these elections.

Preliminary results:

35.8% Brad Lander.

16.7% Corey Johnson.

12.2% David Weprin.

69.0% Jumaane Williams.

23.7% Anthony Herbert

7.3% Theo Tavarez

37.8% Alvin Bragg.

30.1% Tali Farhadian Weinstein.

10.2% Tahanie Aboush.