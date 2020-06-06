The SUV and plug-in hybrid combination It promises to be one of the most successful for manufacturers in the coming years. The off-road format It is being so successful that the offer grows rapidly in the manufacturers’ catalog. However, their greater weight and lower aerodynamics make them vehicles with high consumption, They raise the average emissions of the fleets, which increases the danger of not complying with European regulations. For that reason, many manufacturers choose to include a plug-in hybrid variant in the range.

Plug-in hybrid technology is an integral part of the electrification strategy. They serve both to travel long distances with your combustion engine, and to make small city tours in electric mode. Entry protocols to large cities, which will prohibit access in many cases to combustion vehicles, can become another incentive for the buyer who will increase the demand for this technology.

Ford Kuga PHEV

The new Ford Kuga has a length of 4.62 meters which is almost nine centimeters more than its predecessor. In 2020, it debuts a plug-in hybrid mechanic, which accompanies other electrified ones (a light hybrid and a conventional one) and that joins the rest of the combustion variants. It consists of a 2.5-liter four-cylinder atmospheric gasoline engine that runs under the Atkinson cycle. Together with the accompanying electric motor, it offers a total power of 225 hp. The powertrain is associated with an eight-speed automatic transmission (torque converter type) with 4×2 front-wheel drive.

Ford Kuga PHEV.

The ion battery is 14.4 kWh capacity and homologated 56 kilometers of autonomy (WLTP) in fully electric mode, allowing you to benefit from the DGT “0 Emissions” label.

The price varies depending on its finish: 37,800 euros for the Ford Kuga 2.5 PHEV Titanium, 39,400 euros for the ST-Line and 41,400 euros for ST-Line X

Kia XCeed PHEV

The Kia Xceed is a compact crossover based on the Ceed, to which centimeters have been added in all its dimensions, so that it reaches a length of 4.40 meters. The plug-in hybrid mechanics are made up of a four-cylinder 1.6 GDI gasoline engine and a 44.5 kW (61 hp) electric motor, whose total power is 141 hp, with a maximum torque of 265 Nm. Unlike some hybrid models, which equip continuous-drive transmissions, the plug-in hybrid Xceed mounts a six-ratio dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

KIA Xceed PHEV.

The lithium battery is 8.9 kWh capacity that allows you to approve 58 km of NEDC autonomy (40 km in the WLTP cycle, according to the company), which will allow you to benefit from the DGT “0 Emissions” label. Subtracts volume from the trunk, which now has 291 liters, 135 less than the rest of the range, and the fuel tank, which is 37 liters.

The basic finish, eDrive, has a starting price of 26,150 euros, the intermediate version, eTech goes up to 27,948 euros and finally, the top of the range, eMotion starts from 29,798 euros

Jeep Renegade 4xe

The Jeep Renegade 4xe is an SUV that measures a little more than 4.2 meters and that also debuts plug-in hybrid mechanics. Offers 240 hp of power and 525 Nm of torque by combining a 180PS 1.3-liter front gasoline turbo engine and a 44kW (60PS) electric motor on the rear axle. The transmission is a six-ratio automatic gearbox and equips 4×4 drive.

JEEP Renegade 4xe.

The battery capacity is 11 kWh enough to provide 50 kilometers autonomy in electric mode (WLTP) and zero emissions label.

The price of the Jeep Renegade 4xe ‘First Edition’ in its launch edition is 40,900 euros in Spain, but includes very complete standard equipment. Starting in the summer, the Renegade 4xe plug-in can be chosen with four other trim levels: Longitude, Limited, S and Trailhawk, as is already the case with the other engines in the range.

Jeep Compass 4xe

The Renegade’s older brother is the Jeep Compass 4xe. Its length is slightly longer, reaching 4.4 meters, but its hybrid mechanics are the same: the 1.3-liter 180 HP gasoline engine in the front and the 44 kW electric in the rear. A configuration that allows 4×4 traction and results in a total power of 240 hp and a maximum torque of 525 Nm.

JEEP Compass 4xe.

The battery is also identical, with 11 kWh of capacity and, also 50 kilometers autonomy in electric mode. The launch edition, in Spain, will cost 44,900 euros. This First Edition will be the most expensive version. In summer the range will be expanded with the Longitude, Limited, S and Trailhawk trim levels, and it is expected that the price of access to the range will be lower.

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque PHEV

The Land Rover Evoque has a length of 4.37 meters and it also debuts plug-in hybrid mechanics. It consists of a new 1.5-liter three-cylinder, turbocharged gasoline engine, whose power reaches 204 hp and is responsible for moving the front wheels and an 80 kW (109 hp) electric motor on the rear axle. In this way the car has 309 hp of power and all-wheel drive without a drive shaft connecting both axles.

Range Rover Evoque PHEV.

The battery located under the rear seats is 15 kWh capacity and homologated 66 kilometers m of electric autonomy WLTP. The price in Spain for the Discovery Sport pluggable starts from 50,510 euros in the basic finish

Land Rover Discovery Sport

As in the case of the two Jeep models, in Land Rover the mechanics are also shared in its two models. The Land Rover Discovery Sport, measures practically 4.6 meters long, but its mechanics are identical to that of its older brother. Total 309 hp Fruit of a 204 hp gasoline front engine and a 109 hp rear electric motor. The transmission and the battery are also the same, although in the case of Discovery the electric autonomy in the WLTP cycle is 62 kilometers. Its price in Spain starts in the 51,960 euros.

Land Rover Discovery Sport P300e PHEV.

Volvo XC40 Twin Engine Recharge

The Volvo XC40 plug-in Hybrid has a length of 4.4 meters and is in charge of launching the Recharge range with which Volvo will distinguish all its plug-in hybrid and electric cars. It is sold with two different mechanics, T4 and T5. Under the hood is a 1.5-liter, three-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine that delivers 129 bhp in the XC40 T4 and 180 bhp in the XC40 T5. It is accompanied by a 60 kW (82 hp) electric motor that together add up to 211 CV and 262 CV respectively. Both the gasoline and electric engines are housed in the front axle, providing traction to the front wheels only.

Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin Engine.

The lithium battery is common in both, with 10.7 kWh of capacity, which allows to approve an electric autonomy of between 47 and 50 kilometers depending on the tire class.

In Spain they are sold with four different equipments. The prices for the XC40 T4 Twin Recharge are 45,250 euros (Inscription Expression), 49,605.61 euros (Inscription), 47,900.00 euros (R-Design Expression) and 50,320.00 euros (Recharge R-Design). In the case of the XC40 T5 Recharge, 46,350 euros (Inscription Expression), 50,706 euros (Inscription), 49,000 euros (R-Design Expression) and 51,420 euros (Recharge R-Design).

Plug-in hybrid explorer ford

More than five meters long the Ford Explorer is the largest car on this list. The best-selling SUV in the United States will land in Europe later this year with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. It will be powered by a plug-in hybrid system consisting of a 3.0-liter 350-horsepower EcoBoost V6 gasoline engine and a 74.5 kW (100 hp) electric motor coupled with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Will be able to develop 450 hp of power and 840 Nm of torque.

Ford Explorer PHEV.

The lithium ion battery has a capacity of 13.1 kWh, which allows it a range of 40 kilometers. It will be offered in two variants ST-Line and Platinum Premium, although the latter is not yet available in Spain. In the first case the rate price is 79,350 euros.

