After Electronic Arts announced that it will support Switch with more titles for the next 12 months, in light of the commitment it expressed towards the hybrid console at its launch, players began to speculate on the titles that are preparing to reach the platform of Nintendo. Some of them have already been revealed, while others are awaiting confirmation and were recently revealed.

Jeff Grubb, publisher of VentureBeat, revealed through a report the remaining EA titles that complete this support strategy for the Nintendo console in the months to come. Initially, he recalled that the first game on the list is Burnout Paradise Remastered, which is now available on Switch, and this will be followed by Apex Legends, FIFA 21: Legacy Edition and the new Zoink Games title, Lost in Random; all of them already confirmed for the hybrid console.

With that said, Grubb noted that one of the remaining 3 titles is a installment from an indie studio made up of Activision veterans and recently acquired by EA Velan Studios. On the other hand, and still being unofficial information, the following EA games for Switch would be a port or remastering of Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit in its 2010 version, and a port of Plants vs. Zombies Battle for Neighborville.

Burnout Paradise Remastered

Apex Legends

FIFA 21: Legacy Edition

Lost in Random

Velan Studios game

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit (2010)

Plants vs. Zombies Battle for Neighborville

