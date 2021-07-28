These could be the fossilized remains of the first sea sponges

Until now, the oldest animal fossils belonged to generally difficult-to-interpret large-bodied organisms from the Ediacaran period, between 635 and 542 million years ago. “Some of them may have been animals, some were not. The next known fossils by antiquity are sponges of about 535 million years ”, he tells SINC Elizabeth turner, a scientist at Laurentian University, Ontario, Canada.

If this finding is confirmed, it would be the oldest known fossilized animal body

Despite these remains, genetic testing of modern sponges suggested that the animals emerged in the early Neoproterozoic era, between 1,000 and 542 million years ago, but the scientific community lacked physical evidence. Furthermore, the search for the fossils of these early organisms had been hampered by uncertainty about their morphological characteristics.

In a study published today in the journal Nature, researcher Elizabeth Turner suggests that some structures found in rocks extracted from reefs 890 million years old in Canada could belong to marine sponges. If this finding is confirmed, it would be the oldest known fossilized animal body.

The researcher, the sole author of the work, examined samples of these well-preserved rocks – and rarer to be found on the Earth’s surface – in the northwestern part of the country and which were built by bacteria depositories of calcium carbonate. In them, he identified branching networks of tube-shaped structures that contained and were surrounded by crystals of the mineral calcite.

“The microstructure it consists of fibers that branch and rejoin in a complicated three-dimensional way that is not present in any of the other possible types of branched organisms ”, details Turner, for whom it is evidence of a well-known microscopic structure of fossil sponges in a much younger variety of rocks on a global scale.

These shapes closely resemble the fibrous skeleton of horny sponges, a modern type of sponge used to make commercial bath sponges. In fact, at present, this mediterranean bath sponge, Spongia officinalis, is a good modern analogue of the fossil material the scientist describes. “It has the same type of proteinaceous skeleton that is preserved in rocks that are 890 million years old,” he adds.

Current bath sponge structure (Spongia officinalis) with its three-dimensional mesh. / Elizabeth Turner

Before the Earth “breathed” life

On the other hand, because of the age of the rocks where these structures have been discovered, research suggests that animals arose long before the first appearance of traditional animal fossils: “They had a long history during which they existed, but were not preserved. well, if they did ”, emphasizes to SINC Turner.

The evolutionary appearance of the first animals took place before an important oxygenation event that was necessary for the appearance and / or diversification of these

Elizabeth turner

In this way, the author proposes that the structures may be the fossilized remains of horny sponges that lived on, inside and next to the calcium carbonate reefs about 90 million years before the levels of oxygen of the Earth will increase until reaching those necessary to sustain animal life.

“The evolutionary appearance of the first animals took place before an important oxygenation event that, according to some, was necessary for the appearance and / or diversification of animals (all animals need oxygen)”, emphasizes the scientist.

If the remains are proven and confirmed to be sponge body fossils, the findings could imply that the evolution of the first animals occurred independently of this event of oxygenation. Thus, primitive animal life was able to survive the severe ice ages that occurred between 720 and 635 million years ago, the study highlights.

“The first animals could have tolerated oxygen levels comparatively low in relation to modern conditions,” concludes the expert.

Field locations in the Northwest Territories, Canada. / Elizabeth Turner

Reference:

Elizabeth Turner. “Possible poriferan body fossils in early Neoproterozoic microbial reefs” Nature

