The Covid-19 pandemic has forced airlines to seek solutions to protect passengers and crew from infection during flights.

By: Luz Camacho

Mexico.- The passengers of the airlines They could be taking new measures of social distancing in the post-Covid-19 era, through new designs from the seating to prevent the spread of virus, according to a report.

It should be noted that although the air in airplanes is renewed at high speed (every three minutes), and with this greatly reducing the possibility of contagion of a person who has coronavirus inside of the airplane, the problem is when the person next to us, a few centimeters away, yawns, speaks, sneezes or, in the worst case, coughs.

The Italian manufacturer Aviointeriors has created two designs for seating from airplane thinking of a safe solution to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The two-sided seat

The first proposal named “Janus”, which is inspired by the two-faced Roman god, “allows the three passengers to separate with a shield made of transparent material that isolates them from each other, creating a protective barrier for everyone,” explained Aviointeriors .

“Each passenger has their own space isolated from others, even from people walking down the aisle,” he added.



Each place of the “Janus” seat is surrounded on three sides by a high shield that prevents the spread of the breath to the occupants of the seating adjacent, detailed the manufacturer.

As the entire central row will be inverted, each passenger will have in front of him the back of another seat with its folding table, its USB connections and the footrest.

In addition, the line of each row is maintained, so an airline would not have to eliminate seating to be able to face this new configuration.

Important points to solve about this design

On the one hand, it is necessary to analyze how the evacuation will be managed if there are passengers sitting in the reverse direction.

It can also pose a small logistical problem with food service, as the middle passenger is more difficult to help pass the trays to the one sitting at the window.

Another point is to study is if this does not complicate the parents who have to help their children to put on the belt or feed them.

It could also be seen whether flying back to the cockpit is as much or safer than doing it in the traditional way, because in the event of an impact, the passenger’s center of gravity is distributed along the seat, instead of being distributed between the seats. seat belt straps.

For example, in the event of a collision, the stress load on a child’s neck drops from 200 to 50 kilos if the seat is turned back.

Luebo should be seen the psychological factor since there are passengers who are uncomfortable with flying “on their backs” to the sense of airplane and they argue that they get dizzy when the aircraft picks up speed, just like with trains.

Protective screens

The second design that Aviointeriors proposes is a kit level solution that can be installed in seating existing to make proximity safer between passengers sharing the same row of seating.

“Glassafe” is made of transparent material so that the entire cabin is harmonious and aesthetically light, but it perfectly fulfills the objective of creating an isolated volume around the passenger to avoid or minimize airborne contacts and interactions between passenger and passenger. in order to reduce the probability of contamination by virus or others, described the Italian manufacturer.

The airlines they could choose to install the hoods on the seating instead of maintaining social distancing measures with seating empty, assuming regulators approve the concept.

In this sense, Aviointeriors explained that “Glassafe” is supplied in various versions with seat fixing systems that allow easy installation and removal.

The partitions can be opaque or transparent, depending on the airline’s degree of privacy sought.

This design would represent for the airlines a faster and cheaper solution, because it does not force them to redesign the flight deck with a row of seating rotated.

(With information from Aviointeriors and Cerodosbe)