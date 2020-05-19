The global coronavirus pandemic generates uncertainty in billions of people around the planet due to impossibility of knowing how their businesses will work once the measures of social isolation end or because they have lost their jobs.

The scene is also repeated in every country on the planet. However, despite the complicated context, and as usually happens in every economic crisis, not all actors in society lose.

When the pandemic started, the S & P500 index, which groups the 500 most important companies in the US, fell by 33.67%. Late March, the S & P500 index rebounded and currently stands at 2,873.10 points.

Among those 500 companies, many are technological: technology companies became key to the pandemic and its invaluable importance. In the 1990s, the value of the shares of the technology companies in the index only represented 10%.

Today, Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google (or FAANG, as they are technically known) along with Microsoft represent almost 20% in the S & P500 index.

However, The S & P500 outlook is “clouded” by the evolution of tech companies.

These companies understood before anyone else the importance of being able to develop remote work and sales: thanks to this transformation, they are computing a exponential growth. Companies like Manzana and Amazon they reconverted their businesses “as if” they sold software, when they sell gadgets.

The Argentine case

Free market and Globant were the big winners in the midst of the crisis. Both are listed on the stock exchange and in dollars that presented earnings for their shareholders: ML grew by 37% in the stock market and Globant by 17%.

In the case of Mercado Libre, the company also reached its highest level in the last 52 weeks in terms of the value of its shares. The price went up to US $ 806 with daily growth of up to 1.69%.

In addition, in this group of companies appear firms like Amazon, Netflix, Walmart or Zoom whose shares have also grown exponentially over the past few weeks.