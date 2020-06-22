The Minions They are, probably, one of the characters with the highest engagement in recent years within the entertainment industry, in space because they connect with a wide spectrum of audiences, perhaps that’s why the marketing action they star this week is not surprising.

More and more countries are making their conronavirus mitigation and contrition measures more flexible with the aim of opening their economies and motivating their populations to join what is called the ‘new normality’. One of them is France, where one of the most anticipated activities by people also returns: cinema.

The minions to the rescue

Since the French government determined a gradual relaxation of said containment measures, different sectors and establishments have begun to be opened with their respective safety, hygiene and social distancing measures, but in the case of movie theaters, customers have focused with outstanding details: Minions.

This is due to an action performed by theaters MK2, from Paris, since they placed stuffed animals of these small yellow characters in a number of armchairs in their rooms in order to occupy spaces and thereby ensure that attendees maintain an adequate separation to meet social distance, one of the requirements for This type of establishment can receive customers again.

The curious detail was due to the exhibition of Minions, a 2015 film that was directed by Kyle Balda and Pierre Coffinun, and produced by Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures; it’s a spin-off of the franchise Despicable Me, from the same production house and tape that projected them internationally.

Le cycle Junior rebuked dès la semaine prochaine. Au program: "Les Minions" 😍.

➡ Réservation: Ensemble, respectons les gestes barrières; adopte le parcours sans contact avec notre application mobile 😉

Maitrise totale des règles de distacion physique pour Les Minions! Ils vous attendent dès lundi matin au mk2 Bibliothèque. Le cinéma, c'est mieux au cinema. Banana !

Ir Voir les séances:

According to information from the company, on the day of reopening of cinemas, especially in the matinee, a large influx of public could be seen (respecting the measures of social distance). According to Nathanael Karmitz, president of the MK2 cinema chain, quoted by ., the French public “He loves cinema. (…) It is much less risky to spend two hours in a cinema than to travel by public transport or take a train ”.

The idea is not bad, as we mentioned above, the Minions have a deep engagement, their film managed to exceed one billion at the box office (something little seen in animated films) and its popularity was a resource that the World Organization of Health to promote a message among the children’s public about the importance of social distance.

Cinema and marketing in times of viruses

The statements of the executive take away when we verify that the reopening of hundreds in France is all an event, because obviously MK2 was not the only chain that did marketing to receive the moviegoers.

An example of this is what the chain asked attendees of the first function in three months to give a round of applause at 12:01 pm to celebrate the reopening of the dark rooms, something that according to Louis Merle, director of 5 Caumartin , “There are no words to describe how you feel! We have been waiting for them for 99 days, ”he told ..

Other actions that were seen were receiving the spectators with own actions of VIP functions, with gifts of popcorn and other snacks in individual kits, although all in compliance with the sanitary measures, according to the report of the news agency.

Given the effect on the French public, chains in other countries will very likely implement related marketing actions to reconnect with the public. The objective is not only to establish that emotional bond with people, but also to project confidence in them so that they are encouraged to recover those spaces that were theirs but that after three months of confinement it is normal that they still do not have the security to attend.

Lundi, on se retrouve au # cinéma!

