If you’re looking for a cheap alternative to Apple headphones, AirDots Pro 2 may be the best buy.

Thanks to this Gearbest offer you have the opportunity to take you one of the best cheap wireless headphones for less than you expect. The AirDots Pro 2 Xiaomi can be yours with a 40% discount.

They are the most complete headphones presented so far by the Chinese firm. They come with very attractive features, such as Noise Cancellation. We tell you everything you should know about them.

This is the Xiaomi headphones

AirDots Pro 2

Specifications

Total weight 50 grams

Weight of each earphone 4.5 grams

Charging method Charging case with magnetic pins

Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0

Autonomy 4 hours on a single charge

Protection against water IPX4

The latest and most complete Xiaomi headphones feature a design that is quite familiar to us. They come in white with a small charging case It will not only serve to recover energy, it will also prevent you from losing them.

Their touch controls They will serve to control playback, also to call and activate Google Assistant. Its battery promises up to 3 hours of music, but you can extend them up to 10 hours with its charging case. In addition, they will be protected against sweat and splashes.

Other cheap Xiaomi alternatives

AirDots Pro

We talk about the predecessors of our previous example. Similarly, they promise great audio quality and they arrive with touch controls that will allow you to pause playback, switch between songs and activate the assistant easily. In addition, thanks to its pads you will get a comfortable fit. Its infrared sensors will allow the music to stop when you take them off, they also have Noise Cancellation.

Redmi AirDots

They are the cheapest wireless headphones in the Xiaomi catalog. We were able to analyze them a few months ago and they left us with good feelings. They will easily connect to any iOS or Android device thanks to bluetooth. They will give you about 4 hours of continuous playback, up to 12 hours with its charging case.

This is an offer available at the time of article posting. Discounts may vary based on stock and store demand.

