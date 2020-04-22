This is an offer available at the time of publication. Discounts may vary based on stock and store demand.

Amazon has become the benchmark online store for many of us, not only for the security it offers, but also for its huge catalog and its different services. One of them is their products AmazonBasics. The internet shopping giant has a whole line of articles for everyday life, among which we find batteries, chargers, adapters, utensils and even products for our pets.

In your catalog we have come across these headband headphones, that you can get with a 21% discount. You can use them completely wirelessly, they are light and have a charging base. They are not intended for your smartphone, since they use radio frequency, but for television.

Are AmazonBasics headphones worth it?

AmazonBasics radio frequency wireless headphones ensure interference-free reception of up to 15 meters. You will have no trouble passing through the walls of your home, not outside. They are equipped with a power of 30 mW and a digital signal of 2.4 GHz.

They promise powerful bass and good sound quality, thanks to the fact that they create a very intense magnetic field, which improves the sensitivity of the coil inside. Made of plastic, they have different pads to provide a comfortable experience.

They come alongside a base that you can connect directly to your television, computer, tablet or smartphone using a 3.5mm jack. It will also serve as a charging base, thanks to its 430 mAh batteries. All you have to do is put the headphones on the stand so they start charging.

Some in-ear alternatives

Redmi AirDots

The small Redmi headphones, which we discussed a few months ago, only weigh 4 grams and are really comfortable. You will not notice that you are wearing them, you will have the possibility to pair them with devices Android and iOS thanks to its bluetooth technology. Its battery promises up to 4 hours of playback, although they come accompanied by a small case where you can load them and increase their autonomy in 12 more hours.

AirDots Pro 2

These AirDots Pro 2 are the best in-ear headphones from Xiaomi, they come with a nice and simple design reminiscent of other well-known headphonesBut it doesn’t have to be bad. You can activate and pause the playback, call by phone and invoke Google Assistant thanks to its touch controls, which makes them very comfortable. Its battery promises about 3 hours of music, but you can extend them up to 10 hours with its charging case.

