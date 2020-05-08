This is an offer available at the time of publication. Discounts may vary based on stock and store demand.

We return with some wireless headphones which can be the best accessory for your smartphone and cost less than 20 euros. By the way, if you do not want to miss the best discounts on all kinds of products, the best thing you can do is stop by our offers section.

At Amazon we can find these little ones wireless headphones on sale. You have the possibility of taking the HEROPI BY7 with almost 40 euros discount. What are its main characteristics? We tell you everything you should know about them.

Simple, light and cheap

HEROPI headphones have a simple button design that aims to fit perfectly with its different pads. They come with a charging case that will allow you to locate them and that you can charge thanks to their USB-C connector.

The firm promises quality sound, with a stable and fast connection thanks to the Bluetooth 5.0. It doesn’t matter if you use an Android or iOS smartphone, you can easily connect them to any device.

Count on IPX5 certificationwill be fully protected against sweat and splashesIt will not be a problem if you are looking for headphones that you can take to your exercise sessions.

These HEROPI BY7 will give you about 4 hours of autonomy on a single charge. The good thing is that it is very easy to recharge them, you just have to keep them in their small case. Thanks to him you can get up to 10 more hours of music.

Some alternatives

HEROPI X6

They are the ancestors of our main example, and they have a design very similar to that of Apple’s AirPods. Of course, they come with bluetooth 5.0 connectivity so you don’t have compatibility problems. Like the HEROPI BY7, they enjoy IPX5 certification, you can use them to exercise without worrying about sweat. Its autonomy will be around 4 hours of playback.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earbuds

Xiaomi’s headphones are very similar to Redmi AirDots that we analyzed a few months ago. They are very comfortable, since they only weigh 4 grams and you can take them wherever you go in their small case. Connecting them to any iOS or Android device is very easy, thanks to bluetooth. The Chinese firm promises up to 4 hours of playback that you can increase it to 12 hours with its case.

