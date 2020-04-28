This is an offer available at the time of publication. Discounts may vary based on stock and store demand.

If you are looking for a cheap accessory for your smartphone, something you are going to take advantage of, some wireless headphones they may be the smartest choice. They are the best companions to listen to music without complications.

In Amazon we can find the HEROPI wireless headphones, which come with a small charging case, with a 60% discount. If you want to listen to music wirelessly and you are not looking to spend too much, this is a good option.

This is the HEROPI wireless headphones

HEROPI wireless headphones come with weighs 5 grams per earphone and a design reminiscent of Apple AirPods, although they have pads to facilitate their adjustment.

These little headphones will give you up to 4 hours of playback on a single charge, but there will be no problem to win a few more hours thanks to its case. Save them in it and you can use them for 14 more hours.

HEROPI TW40

Specifications

Weight of each earphone 5 grams

34 meter range without interruption

Charging method Charging case with magnetic pins



Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0

Autonomy 4 hours on a single charge

Protection against water IPX5

You will have the possibility to connect them to your smartphone in a simple way, thanks to Bluetooth 5.0. It doesn’t matter if you have an Android or iOS device. In addition, it promises an interference-free connection within a radius of 34 meters.

Thanks to the IPX5 certification they will be protected against splashes and sweat, you will not have to worry. You can use them to exercise at home and not lose shape during this quarantine. As you can see, we are before a fairly complete productYou can’t ask for much more for a price like that.

Some alternatives

Redmi AirDots

The Redmi AirDots They come with a simple and beautiful design. You can connect them without problems to any iOS or Android device thanks to bluetooth. In addition, they are light and will fit perfectly to your ear with their ear cushions. They promise up to 4 hours of playback, but you can extend them up to 12 hours with its case.

Xiaomi Mi AirDots

Xiaomi’s wireless headphones have a weight per earphone of just 4.1 grams. Like our previous example, they are compatible with Android and iOS. With them we raise the level, They incorporate noise cancellation and ensure great sound quality. Its battery will give you about 3 hours of playback, 3x more with its charging case.

AirDots Pro 2

They are the most complete Xiaomi headphones and come with a fairly familiar design. Their touch controls they are a great addition, they will allow you control playback easily, also make calls and activate Google Assistant. Its autonomy is very similar to the models we have already talked about, about 3 hours of music. Carrying them in their case you can increase the duration by 10 more hours.

