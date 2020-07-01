USA and Mexico, out of the EU reopening list 3:34

. – American tourists were barred from visiting the European Union after the bloc finalized its list of 15 safe countries to travel to member states on Tuesday.

The EU formally agreed on a set of recommendations for the nationalities of travelers who should be able to enter its borders, starting July 1, and the US is not included.

And although United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has emphasized the “importance” of reconnecting the United States and the EU during the coronavirus pandemic, a graph shows exactly why European countries are excluding Americans.

New cases of coronavirus in the United States vs. in the European Union

The two curves clearly show the direction of the EU and the US in opposite directions in managing the covid-19 outbreak. New confirmed daily cases in the EU peaked in mid-March and are on a clear downward trend, with cases below 10,000 for more than a month. In the United States, new cases are on a steep upward trajectory.

Many European countries entered a strict closure early, and EU nations have been gradually and cautiously reopening as their number of cases decreases.

Health experts have repeatedly warned that some states in the US were reopening too soon, while some administration officials said President Donald Trump and his aides were “in denial” about the severity of the pandemic.

More than a dozen states have now paused or reversed their reopening plans as the United States sees an increase in coronavirus cases.

The United States has recorded more cases and deaths than anywhere in the world, with nearly 2.6 million cases and more than 126,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University figures. Brazil, Russia and India, the three nations with the highest number of cases after the United States, have also been excluded from the EU’s list of safe countries.

The decision is based on whether a country has an epidemiological situation similar to or better than that of Europe, as well as comparable hygiene and containment measures.

New cases of covid-19 continue to rise to record levels

The EU has recommended that Member States offer entry to China, where the virus originated, on the condition of reciprocal agreements. The other 14 countries are: Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.

Data for the US shows that new cases in at least 36 states are trending up compared to the previous week. State and local leaders have said the increase in cases is due in part to home gatherings and gathering places like bars.

In Texas and parts of California, bars were ordered to close again, while Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach beaches were banned from the public over the upcoming holiday weekend. In Florida, local alcohol use has been suspended in bars across the state, and in Arizona, many companies will close for at least 30 days.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that the state will decide later this week whether to delay the reopening of indoor dining in New York City, as “it has been shown to pose a risk in other states.” .

While Europe appears to have been through the worst, at least for now, there have been some localized peaks in some cases. In Germany, authorities were forced to quarantine 360,000 people this week after an outbreak at a meat plant in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Schools and shops in the city of Leicester in the UK, a country in transition to leave the EU, will be closed again as some coronavirus restrictions are re-imposed because their infection rate is three times higher than the following area highest local.

Despite these resurgences, the EU is in a position to gradually reopen its borders to other countries.

But for now, the United States simply does not meet the criteria.

CNN’s Christina Maxouris contributed reporting.