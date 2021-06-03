These celebrities came out of the closet and proudly showed their identity

More and more people dare to show themselves as they are, understanding that there is no single way to love and that identity is not limited to just two genders.

That is why, with the arrival of June, the month dedicated entirely to raising awareness about diversity, we count the celebrities who, with pride, and publicly, spoke about their sexuality to inspire others to live freely during 2020 and so far in 2021.

2021 has been an important year for Demi lovato. In an interview in March, he revealed that he identifies as pansexual, but after a few months, he clarified that he is non-binary and prefers the pronouns ‘they / them’, which in Spanish are usually translated as ‘elle / elles’.

In mid-June 2020, Pablo Alboran he used his Instagram account to announce to the world that he is homosexual: “I am here to tell you that I am homosexual, that nothing happens, life is the same“, He announced through a video.

Elliot page She surprised last December when she revealed that she is trans and therefore would no longer be called Ellen, her name as a woman, but Elliot; he also asked that his person be referred to as “he” or “elle.”

Jojo siwa, the 17-year-old dancer and influencer proudly accepted her sexual orientation in 2021.

After the Firm Group generated controversy for launching the music video for the song “Enloquéceme”, which portrays the courtship of a couple of men, Jhonny Caz, group vocalist, stated that he likes men.

Mexican actor Roberto Carlo She announced she was gay and introduced her fiancé in February of last year.

A year ago, Raymix He presented in the month of LGBT + Pride that he is “proudly gay”, which would not change anything in his person, because his music “will remain the same.”

Jessica alves, previously known as “The Human Ken”, revealed in mid-2020 that she is a trans woman and that she now wanted to be called “Barbie.”

Former WWE wrestler Tyler Reeks broke the great news that, after several years, he was finally able to confirm his new identity as a transgender woman thanking his family for supporting him in the process, last February.