These celebrities attended the 74th BAFTA Ceremony in London

The 74th BAFTA awards ceremony took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London, where industry figures such as Rose Byrne and Anna Kendrick met in a mixed ceremony, which took place in person and included links to other latitudes.

Rose wore a two-piece suit with a Miu Miu bullfighter, while Anna opted for a metallic and pleated dress by Zuhair Murad. On the other hand, Renée Zellweger wore a strapless Armani Prive midi dress.

Like them, Richard E. Grant was another of the night’s presenters. During the ceremony, he did not miss the opportunity to honor the memory of Prince Philip of Edinburgh by mentioning his motto about never giving up.

Felicity Jones appeared in a black tulle dress signed by Valentino, which she fell in love with as soon as she saw it on the live broadcast of Pierpaolo Piccioli’s fall-winter collection.

Pedro Pascal appeared on stage wearing a frock coat to announce the winner of the best foreign language film, where “Another round” was the winner.

Phoebe Dynevor was seen wearing a Louis Vuitton dress that hugged the figure of the Bridgerton protagonist.

Who also wore a Louis Vuitton garment was Cynthia Erivo, who is part of the most acclaimed film of the night: “Nomadland”.

Those who arrived together were Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas. She chose a set by Pertegaz and Bulgari jewelry for the evening.

James McAvoy showed his elegance as soon as he arrived at the meeting point for the red carpet. In addition to greeting those present, he took time to pose in front of the spotlights.

Anna Elisabet Eberstein accompanied her husband Hugh Grant on the red carpet. Once at the ceremony, Grant was in charge of announcing the BAFTA scholarship that Ang Lee received.

Chiwetel Ejiofor, who we’ve recently seen in “Maleficent” and “Locked Down” also attended the ceremony in a spectacular outfit.

Although Tom Hiddleston was among the first to leave as soon as the ceremony ended, he did not stop posing in his Ralph Lauren outfit and a Cartier watch.