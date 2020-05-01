Like the Canadian MP who wished a good Ramadan with a veil on her head, several British elected officials wanted to join the holy month of Muslims by practicing fasting.

Houellebecquienne submission or pure electoral soliciting? The two General … As the month of Ramadan opened a few days ago, several political leaders decided to join Muslims around the world as a sign of solidarity. Canadian Liberal Minister and MP Mona Fortier, for example, posted on Twitter with a veil over her head “to mark the start of Ramadan”. In the United Kingdom, it was the main Liberal Democrat executives who decided to observe the traditional period of fasting inherent in the month of Ramadan to show their support for their fellow Muslims, proudly reports the community website Oumma.

“Our party made the decision to fast with our Muslim fellow citizens”

Led by the deputy leader of this ultra-minority centrist party, Sir Ed Davey, the “Lib Dems” will therefore refrain from drinking and eating dawn until sunset for the next 30 days. “Our party made the decision to fast with our fellow Muslims. It’s a sign of our solidarity at a time when our country is going through an extremely difficult period, ”said Ed Davey. “By taking part in this fast, the importance and virtues of which we appreciate, and by sharing our experiences on social media every day, we aspire to recreate the spirit of Ramadan online,” he added. Sitting in front of the camera, the politician posted his “meal before dawn” on Twitter. “I am preparing for my very first fast during the holy month of Ramadan. For Muslims who do Ramadan in a vacuum, know that you are not alone! He proudly commented.

A pre-dawn meal today Preparing for my first ever fast in the holy month of Ramadan For Muslims doing Ramadan in isolation, you are not alone! #RamadanMubarak #LibDemIftar pic.twitter.com/Saf7Q9hEEI – Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 #StayHomeSaveLives #ProtectNHS (@EdwardJDavey) April 25, 2020

Fasting experience or political communication?

Displayed conspicuously on social networks, several elected “Lib Dems” followed suit. This is particularly the case for Oxford West MP Layla Moran, who testified about her “first fast” and reminded Muslims that they were “not alone” …. as if Ramadan was not not a religious choice but a flaw intrinsic to Muslims. A dangerous essentialization which is reminiscent of the pro-veil positions of certain politicians, on the pretext that it would be impossible to dissociate the free will of the believer from his religion.

Today is my first ever fast, I’ll be doing so in solidarity with the millions of Muslims throughout the world doing Ramadan during isolation. Remember: you are not alone and we will get through this together. Thanks so much to @HinaBokhariLD for the great idea! #LibDemIftar – Layla Moran 🔶 (@LaylaMoran) April 25, 2020

Even on the right of the political spectrum, elected officials submitted to this month of “solidarity”. Petersborough Conservative MP Paul Bristow, too, “decided to keep the fast.” “Ramadan is a time for spiritual reflection, personal development and increased worship. […] I am not a Muslim but I think it is important that I share this experience with the 20,000 or so Muslims who live in my hometown of Petersborough, “he explained in a daily report on his experience, which he posts on Twitter. More than a month of meditation and prayer, this period seems particularly conducive to electoral recovery for clientelist politicians.

Day 2 of my Ramadan #fast. There are 20,000 #Muslims living in #Peterborough. I want to know more about what they undertake every year and what #Ramadan means for them. Find out how it is going 👇 #fasting pic.twitter.com/Rdfb2OnZTB – Paul Bristow MP #StayHomeSaveLives (@ paulbristow79) April 25, 2020

