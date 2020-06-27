2020 marks the 50th anniversary of the LGBT + March worldwide

For this Pride Month, the community is focusing on feelings like Courage, Endurance and Self-affirmation

Due to the contingency due to the pandemic, the conversation around this celebration shot up on social networks

This year’s extraordinary conditions have made Pride Month more challenging than usual. According to DigiDay, the pandemic caused several brands to lose interest in the celebration, as they see no tangible benefit in participating. Something that, in Campaign data, several experts warn that it will be harmful in the long term. Those that are active, according to Bustle and The Drum, are turning to merchandising and digital channels.

So there are several examples of how brands are tackling Pride Month 2020. For example, Skittles has fully turned to digital strategy, with physical letters that can be sent directly online. P&G, meanwhile, are taking a much more emotional route, connecting through emotions. Pride London, on the other hand, is taking a step back and letting the LGBT + community take the spotlight and tell their stories.

In theory, all of those Pride Month campaign examples seem to have similar potential for brands. However, in reality, each of these activations has had a very different acceptance among consumers. In that sense, the question arises, which are the brands that have been most successful in their strategy? The Kantar firm made a report in which it analyzes which businesses are capturing the attention of the LGBT + community in 2020:

The brands that are « winning » Pride Month 2020 are …

Nickelodeon, Netflix, Uber, Sprite and Skittles, with the kids’ channel far ahead of the rest. Kantar reviewed the number of mentions to brands on social networks around Pride Month 2020. As part of its Pride Month strategy, the cartoon producer revealed several of its characters as part of the LGBT + community, including Sponge Bob. For this reason it gained ten times more attention than its closest rival, the streaming platform.

Most used terms for the celebration

Kantar also revealed other crucial data on the conversation around Pride Month this 2020. Among them, the words and concepts that are being used the most both to congratulate its members and to discuss the challenges facing this population. At the top is the word “Community”, closely followed by the term “LGBT Community”. Other tags that seemed to benefit the brands were « Unas », « LGBT + », « derecho », « lucha » and « mes ».

Five themes dominate the 2020 Pride Month conversation

Another discovery was the type of topics that are becoming a trend among the public on the occasion of this celebration. First, there is general information about the LGBT + community, with an 18 percent penetration among the public. Congratulations on Pride are also common. However, there are also many people who express their discontent towards this sector of the population. Other elements that are promoting the discussion in the networks are the icons of this segment, as well as a constant fight for their rights.

Most Popular Emoticons: Rainbows and Hearts

From January 1 to June 17, 2020, these images have been the most used to talk about issues concerning the LGBT + community. The rainbow is the most widely used in these publications, with more than 12 thousand uses throughout all Pride Month mentions. Colored hearts representing this segment of the population, such as red, purple, green, blue, yellow, and orange, are also popular, to a lesser degree.

Recommendations for brands in Pride Month

Finally, for those companies that have waited until the last minute to get on the subject of the LGBT + community and do not want to miss Pride Day, there are some tips. The research firm points out that, as with other marketing goals, it is crucial for companies to work on being authentic and staying true to the emotion. It is also important to create messages from concepts such as leadership, spontaneity, boldness and community.

