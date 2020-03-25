Banorte and HSBC reported that their clients may request that their credits be deferred for up to four months, while BBVA announced that it will light up their building with the message #YoMeQuedoEnCasa.

Banks will promote support for their clients that they are unable to pay their credits for the coronavirus contingency (Covid-19), with the partial or total deferral of payments.

According to a document sent by the Association of Banks of Mexico (ABM) to the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV), there is a negative impact on the measures taken to prevent the spread of the virus in various activities of the economy, such as consumption, services, tourism and restaurants, as well as disruptions in various supply chains, among others.

Given this, the ABM affirmed that it is imminent that there will be difficulties for companies and individuals to meet their credit commitments on time.

In this sense, credit institutions have determined support clients who are unable to meet their credit commitments, through the implementation of various programs.

He explained that in loans for construction of housing, individual with mortgage guarantee, revolving and non-revolving directed to individuals such as automotive, personal, payroll credit, credit card and microcredit, commercials directed to moral and physical persons with business activity in their different modalities, will offer a payment deferral.

He also stressed that capital or interest payments will be partially or totally deferred for up to four months, with the possibility of extending it to two additional months and the balances may be frozen without interest charges.

For agricultural credits, credit institutions adhere within the scope of their competence to the “Permanent Program of Support for Areas Affected by Natural Disasters” of Trusts Instituted in Relation to Agriculture.

According to the ABM, this considers the use of extensions, rescheduling, restructuring, consolidation of debts and technical assistance up to six months in municipalities declared a disaster area.

“It should be noted that the supports offered will vary according to the implementation mechanics of each of the credit institutions and the particular conditions of each borrower,” the document added.

Banorte and HSBC offer facilities to their clients

On its website, Banorte payments will defer four months credit card, as well as automotive credit, payroll, mortgage, SMEs and personal credit to those satisfied clients who request it, having been directly or indirectly affected by Covid-19.

“This means that if you don’t make the minimum payment, we will not affect your credit history and there will be no collection costs“Is mentioned on the Banorte website.

However, the financial institution specified that postpone payment does not mean that they stop generating interest, so you pay the highest percentage of the debt and not just the minimum.

“The balance you do not pay will generate ordinary interest (not late payments) until you pay it off in full. That is why Banorte suggests that, if you are in possibilities, make your payment every month for the highest possible percentage of your debit balance, “said the bank.

To request any support, customers should stay current on your payments as of March 20, which can be requested online or call the Contact Center.

For its part, HSBC Mexico stated that those who are in this situation may defer their monthly principal and interest payments for up to six months; reduce the amount of your monthly payment; extend the initially established term; as well as access a discount on your balance for advance payment.

The financial institution specified that the measures apply to credit card, personal credit, payroll credit, mortgage and automotive loans and financing to small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) that request it.

He explained that it is essential that, to access these support measures, customers contact the bank, know the applicable restrictions and choose your best alternative.

“It is time to shake hands with our clients who need it. That is why we ask them to come to us: together we will find the best solution, ”said Juan Parma, deputy general manager of Consumer Banking at HSBC Mexico and Latin America.

Other measures specifically applicable to credit card customers are three months without interest in automatic and without restriction on purchases, with all HSBC Mexico credit cards; making payments with points or cashback.

The bank also reported that Commission for disposal to customers is eliminated that they have enabled the cash withdrawal benefit from their credit card; They may also have up to 9,500 pesos in cash from their accounts.

In challenging times we give you a hand.

Torre BBVA lights up with the message #YoMeQuedoEnCasa

Meanwhile, BBVA reported that, in support of the campaign that seeks to limit the spread of the Covid-19 virus, will display every 15 minutes in your lighting the message #YoMeQuedoEnCasa, inviting people to avoid, when possible, leaving their homes.

“The projection of the message #I stay at home at the BBVA Tower it will last until March 31. It is a reminder to Mexicans that the situation involves everyone and additionally recognize the value of people who from any field they are working to give continuity to the operations that the society requires ”, he added.

