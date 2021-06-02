These autonomous warehouse robots scale shelves and place packages anywhere | Technology

Autonomous robots destined for warehouses continue to improve their skills. Now they are able to climb on the shelves to place or extract any package, regardless of height.

Everything indicates that, in a short time, warehouse operators will be replaced by autonomous robots capable of placing and removing goods from anywhere. At least in certain types of companies with the ability to pay for this new technology.

The Israeli company BionicHIVE has developed an autonomous robot prepared to work as a warehouse operator. Is named SqUID and its most relevant characteristic, in addition to working with a kind of hive brain, is that can scale shelves to pick up or drop packages at any height.

SqUID is the first autonomous robot that works on three axes: forward and backward, left and right, and up and down. Do not miss the video because it is spectacular:

The first important feature of SqUID is that There is no need to make any adaptation in the warehouse for it to start working.

Thanks to artificial intelligence, machine learning and the camera that recognizes obstacles, it only takes a few minutes to learn how to move around any room, without bumping into anything or anyone.

Its main function is transport and place packages on shelves. It can carry a load of up to 15 Kilograms. With a kind of suction cup, he moves the boxes from his own body to the shelf, and vice versa.

The most spectacular of all is that, as we see in the video, is able to scale shelves to pick up or drop boxes on the upper shelves. You can use the guides that already come in some shelves, or you simply have to place one wherever you want SqUID to scale.

BionicHIVE also boasts the concept of hive mind, which gives the company its name. SqUID autonomous warehouse robots have been designed to communicate with each other and work in a coordinated way.

If, for example, there is a group of boxes to place on the shelves, each one tells the rest which one they are going to take, so that two robots do not go for the same box. And they trace the routes in advance so as not to collide or not travel the same path.

The BionicHIVE SqUID robots They are already working in some logistics companies in Israel and other countries. They can work 24 hours a day, and completely in the dark …

Are we moving towards a future where businesses such as Amazon or the Post Office are almost 100% managed by autonomous robots? That is what it seems…