Mexican celebrities celebrated this Children’s Day with their children, with the joy of knowing they were safe and sound in the midst of this coronavirus quarantine. But these artists also published photos of him from childhood that surprised more than one.

Numerous Mexican actors and actresses recalled their childhood days, sharing photos of young people without fear that their fans would notice the passing of the years for their image.

The artists who shared their childhood photos

Victoria Ruffo He published a photo of him as a baby, looking adorable and with features shared with his children Victoria, Anuar and José Eduardo.

He is currently 57 years old and is a benchmark of elegance and performance.

Alejandro Fernández Today he looks quite gray, which perhaps he did not imagine that he would have as a child. But that does not take away the dream, he continues living as himself and every day he looks more sensual.

The foal just turned 49 and celebrated it on the private beach with his children, taking care of himself in quarantine.

bright Star, who since childhood has been in front of the screens acting, published two photos comparing her image from before and the current one: “Congratulations to all the children and those of us who continue to be so at heart. Let us conserve our capacity for wonder and unconditional love for others, “he wrote in an Instagram post.

Not long ago, it was natural and showed its genuine beauty without retouching.

Eugenio Derbez He also rescued a photo from when he was a baby, striking with the great resemblance he has with his son José Eduardo Derbez. They look identical.

That baby grew up and became one of the best comedians in Mexico, creator of numerous programs that make everyone laugh.

Jacqueline bracamontes He shared a photo from when he was about 4 years old and looks very much like his younger daughters, the twin Emi and Pau.

Today she is the mother of 5 girls, who are the joy of home and the authors of hundreds of mischief.

We recommend you on video:

.