Thanks to one of our sources with knowledge of Apple’s internal workings, who for obvious reasons remain anonymous, we have been able to find out some of the details of the technical service that Apple will provide to the Developer Transition Kit. Or as many have already named it, the “Mac mini with ARM” that equips the A12z chip present in the latest iPad Pro.

This computer, priced at $ 500 and shaped like a Mac mini, is delivered exclusively to developers who sign up for the Quick Start Program. But although it is not something that is sold to the general public, it is a computer that like the rest need technical service in case of failure (even more if it is an experimental machine).

Complete spare parts and no repairs in stores

What will that technical service be like? Well, according to the information that the source has provided us, it will be very restricted. Neither the Apple Premium Resellers nor the Apple Store will be able to repair it on-site: if you receive one of these machines, you must notify the Apple Contact Center. In fact, the developer himself will be able to contact that center without having to mediate with more people (ideal in these times of pandemic).

In the event of a breakdown, Apple will go for the quickest and most direct solution: run what they call a CRU. That is, replace the entire device for a new one that works. Presumably, technicians from all stores, official and unofficial, will not yet have received the necessary training to repair these equipment. And that is if they can be repaired, since the Apple Silicon chips will be fully integrated.

Also, keep in mind that Apple will not want you to you see the inside of these computers even if they are very preliminary versions of what we will see on the Mac of the future. And that is precisely what we most curious want: to see how Apple has inserted the A12Z in the motherboard of that Mac mini. I do not think it will take too long to see it thanks to the most daring developers (it remains to be seen if that violates the rules of computer use, of course).

